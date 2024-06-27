LOGAN BEARDEN PARTNERS WITH KEY HVAC AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, June 27, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Logan Bearden announced he will compete in this Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Greenbrier, Tenn.-based Key Heating and Cooling LLC will join Bearden as the primary marketing partner on the No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro of Joey Gase Racing.

“We are thrilled to partner with Logan Bearden and support his racing career,” said Trent Key, CEO of Key Heating and Cooling. “Logan’s dedication and passion for racing align perfectly with our values of excellence and innovation. We are excited to be a part of his journey.”

Key Heating and Cooling is a leading HVAC solutions provider, specializing in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems for residential and commercial properties. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Key Heating and Cooling delivers reliable and energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

For over the past decade Key Heating and Cooling has had a simple mission, to become the best provider of HVAC services in the Middle Tennessee area. During this, they have expanded through the entire state of Tennessee, as well as Alabama and recently Georgia. They have been working nonstop, providing excellent customer service at competitive prices. Key Heating and Cooling is an ever growing team of HVAC professionals who have extensive experience working with all elements of full mechanical services.

“I appreciate Joey Gase giving me the opportunity to get on the track this weekend,” said Bearden. “Right now it’s all about the seat time and gaining experience on different track styles.”

“I also can’t thank Key Heating and Cooling enough for coming on board. Their support means a lot to me.”

This will be Bearden’s fourth career Xfinity Series start.

He made his Xfinity Series debut in March at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with SS-GreenLight Racing. His strong Xfinity debut earned him another opportunity with the team the following weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

He also drove for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team at the Portland International Raceway road course in June.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 17th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 11:00 – 11:20 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 11:30 a.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on the USA Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).

For more information on Logan Bearden, visit https://www.loganbearden.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/loganbeardenracing/), X (https://x.com/LoganBearden_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/logan_bearden/).