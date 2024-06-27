Cram to Drive the No. 4 Soaky Mountain & Wilderness and Emerling Will Carry Them as an Associate on the No. 07

Dawson Cram to Drive the No. 4 Soaky Mountain & Wilderness at the Smokies Chevy Camaro and Patrick Emerling Will Carry Them as an Associate on the No. 07 at the Tennessee Lottery 250

Mooresville, NC – June 27, 2024 – Get ready to conquer the mountain and the racetrack as Soaky Mountain Waterpark and Wilderness at the Smokies Waterpark Resort proudly sponsor NASCAR drivers Dawson Cram and Patrick Emerling at the upcoming Tennessee Lottery 250. Dawson Cram will drive the No. 4 with them as a Primary Sponsor for JD Motorsports, while Patrick Emerling will have Soaky Mountain and Wilderness at the Smokies as an associate sponsor on his No. 07 Chevy Camaro for SS Greenlight Racing. The race will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Nashville Superspeedway, with the green flag waving at 5:00 PM ET.

As temperatures soar in Nashville, Soaky Mountain and Wilderness at the Smokies, both owned by Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, are making a splash on the NASCAR Xfinity Series field, bringing cool vibes and exciting racing to fans nationwide. The race will be televised live on USA Networks and broadcast on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

“We are thrilled to partner with Soaky Mountain and Wilderness at the Smokies for this weekend’s race at Nashville Superspeedway,” said Dawson Cram. “Their focus on providing a fun and refreshing escape from the heat is something we can all appreciate, especially during the summer months. I’m looking forward to driving the No. 4 Chevy Camaro and putting on a great show for all the fans.”

Patrick Emerling added, “It’s great to have Soaky Mountain and Wilderness at the Smokies on board as an associate sponsor. Their commitment to creating memorable family experiences is second to none, and I’m excited to represent them this weekend.”

“We’re beyond excited to have Dawson and Patrick represent our Soaky Mountain Waterpark and Wilderness at the Smokies,” said Joe Eck, Chief Operating Officer for Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks. “We know that when the heat is on they will be thinking not only about a great finish, but also sliding into a well-deserved and refreshing vacation at Wilderness at the Smokies and its sister property Soaky Mountain Waterpark just across the street from the resort.”

Soaky Mountain Waterpark and Wilderness at the Smokies are renowned for their family-friendly attractions and exhilarating water experiences, making them the perfect partners for this summer race. Their presence at Nashville Superspeedway will highlight their commitment to fun, safety, and community engagement, offering fans a glimpse into the exciting adventures awaiting them at their waterparks and resort.

After the race, both Dawson Cram and Patrick Emerling, along with their families, will be cooling down and recovering from the heat with a stay at Wilderness at the Smokies Waterpark Resort. Additionally, Dawson and Patrick will share Grand Marshal duties for the Soaky Mountain countdown to open the park, creating memorable moments for all attendees.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 is one of the most anticipated events of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, drawing fans from all over to witness high-speed racing and intense competition. With Soaky Mountain and Wilderness at the Smokies on board, this race promises to be even more memorable.

For more information about Soaky Mountain Waterpark and Wilderness at the Smokies, visit their websites at https://soakymountainwaterpark.com and https://www.wildernessatthesmokies.com.

About Soaky Mountain Waterpark: Located in Sevierville, TN, Soaky Mountain Waterpark offers a wide range of thrilling water rides and attractions for all ages. From wave pools to water coasters, Soaky Mountain provides an unforgettable experience for families and adventure seekers.

About Wilderness at the Smokies Waterpark Resort

Wilderness at the Smokies, located across the street from Soaky Mountain Waterpark also in Sevierville, TN, is a premier destination combining luxurious accommodations with indoor and outdoor waterparks. Guests can enjoy a variety of water attractions, dining options, and entertainment, making it a perfect getaway for families. Guests can also purchase discounted tickets to Soaky Mountain Waterpark as part of their stay.

About JD Motorsports

JD Motorsports is a professional stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for racing, the team strives to deliver top performances and thrilling races for fans.

About SS Greenlight Racing

SS Greenlight Racing is a professional stock car racing team that competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for racing, the team strives to deliver top performances and thrilling races for fans.