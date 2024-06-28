JEGS NHRA SPORTSNATIONALS PART OF MASSIVE DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND AT NATIONAL TRAIL RACEWAY

COLUMBUS, Ohio (June 27, 2024) – One of the biggest events of the year on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series circuit, the JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals returns to National Trail Raceway in Columbus, Ohio on July 10-11.

The race has enjoyed a storied history, but this year may be the biggest JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals yet, offering the largest purse ever for the program.

This year’s event will offer more than $350,000 to the hundreds of racers competing, which includes more than $100,000 in contingency offerings. It’s also part of a huge doubleheader weekend that includes a North Central Division Regional event at the popular facility on July 12-13. Combined, it’s one of the biggest race weekends of the year for the standout drivers in the Lucas Oil NHRA Drag Racing Series.

The JEGS SPEEDweek doubleheader event will attract more than 600 competitors from all seven NHRA divisions across the country. Drivers in eight different categories will be competing for more than $400,000 at the action-packed weekend, laying its claim as one of the marquee events of the sportsman season.

“JEGS is excited to continue our partnership with the NHRA and the sportsman racers at the 2024 JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals,” said David Salin, JEGS Director of Marketing and Sponsorships. “We are lucky to be a part of an event that commemorates the very racers that have developed the sport of drag racing.

JEGS, an industry-leading DTC, e-commerce retailer and distributor of high-performance automotive aftermarket parts and accessories, will have a strong presence on and off the track, with several Team JEGS racers competing at both the SPORTSnationals and regional event.

The week begins with a special racer appreciation breakfast served by the National Trail Raceway and NHRA staff, moving right into nonstop action on the track. That includes Stock and Super Stock Class Eliminations, as well as special shootouts added to the Wednesday schedule.

Also on the line is the one-of-a-kind copper Wally branded with JEGS for the winners at the JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals, adding another level of prestige to the event. Event champions who double-up two years in a row will also receive the elusive JEGS Crown Trophy, yet one more incentive for drivers competing at National Trail Raceway.

“Each year we look forward to hosting this massive JEGS SPEEDweek doubleheader. It is an honor to host such a marquee event on the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series schedule,” National Trail Raceway owner Jay Livingston said. “Last year, we had such a great time getting out with our racers on Wednesday morning and cooking breakfast that we had to bring it back for this year. We’re excited for another great event and we can’t wait to see everyone.”

Among the 600-plus cars competing during JEGS SPEEDweek are the talented drivers in the Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car classes, giving fans 270-mph racing during the regional event. In all, fans will have the chance to take in four days of incredible racing

“As a longtime partner with National Trail Raceway, we are looking forward to hosting the event at this state-of-the-art facility,” JEGS Social Media and Events Manager Makenna Brown said. “Since it is located in JEGS’s backyard of Central Ohio, it adds to how important this event is to us. Racers, get excited, it’s almost go time!”

For more information on the NHRA and the JEGS SPORTSnationals, please visit www.NHRA.com.

