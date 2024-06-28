Magnus Racing Strategy Secures Podium Finish at Six Hours of the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 27, 2024) – After a challenging 2024 season, Magnus Racing triumphantly returned to the podium in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The No. 44 Flex-Box Aston Martin Vantage GT3 team showcased exceptional race craft and strategic acumen, surmounting various obstacles to gain ten positions in Sunday’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Drivers John Potter, Andy Lally, and Spencer Pumpelly celebrated their achievement with champagne on the third step of the podium.

“The race had thrills, spills, and chills,” said Team Somebody John Potter. “The only thing more uncertain than the weather was the red flag officiating! The car ran great all day, and the Magnus crew did an excellent job on the stops. Andy and Spencer handled the weather uncertainty of their stints perfectly.”

The team’s performance on Sunday was a testament to learning from past challenges and applying those lessons to future races. In 2022, severe weather at Watkins Glen International led to a lengthy red flag period, causing the team to miss the minimum required drive time for Andy Lally. This year, with predicted storms once again threatening the race, Magnus Racing meticulously planned to ensure all three drivers met the required drive time, even in the event of a red flag.

John Potter began the race from 13th position and masterfully cracked into the top ten in the 21-deep GTD field before he concluded his driving duties. He handed off to Andy Lally for a single stint, setting the stage for their eventual podium finish. Spencer Pumpelly took over with just under two and a half hours of racing complete, clocking in his required drive time and skillfully navigating the Aston Martin through multiple cautions, incidents, and a brief squall. Lally returned to the driver’s seat for the final third of the race in fifth place, ensuring he met the drive time requirement despite a late red flag period. He crossed the finish line in fourth, but race control’s scrutiny of drive times altered the final results.

Magnus Racing’s strategic foresight paid off when the No. 120 Porsche’s finishing driver failed to meet the drive time requirement, elevating Magnus Racing to third place.