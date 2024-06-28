Alejandro Agag on launching Racing’s New Frontier

The evolution from Extreme E to Extreme H is one of the most thrilling advancements in motorsport and sustainable technology I have ever been part of.

When we launched Extreme E, our goal was to create a platform for innovation and solutions in mobility, showcasing what new technologies can achieve in the fight against climate change. Now, with Extreme H, we are taking that mission to a new level by embracing hydrogen, the magic molecule in the future of green power.

The launch event aboard the St. Helena along the River Thames yesterday was spectacular as we welcomed a new era for motorsport and the world’s first hydrogen racing series. It was a truly special moment.

The evolution to Extreme H feels like a natural progression. It’s a testament to the success of Extreme E and our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. The core values remain unchanged: we’re still dedicated to creating a pioneering motorsport series that emphasises sustainability, gender equality, and thrilling competition. However, with hydrogen, we’re stepping into an even more promising realm of clean energy.

Hydrogen’s potential is immense. It’s not just about e-mobility; it’s about creating green power solutions that can be applied anywhere, from remote locations to bustling cities. By launching Extreme H, we’re not only showcasing the viability of hydrogen as a fuel source but also testing the wider hydrogen ecosystem including recharging and hydrogen transportation – as well as helping to create a market for it. This aligns with our broader goal of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and achieving net-zero emissions.

What excites me most about Extreme H is its role in the energy transition. Green hydrogen, which we will use, is produced using renewable energy and emits no pollutants. This makes it the cleanest and most sustainable form of hydrogen. By being the first motorsport championship powered by green hydrogen, we’re setting a new standard and providing a unique platform for energy companies to test and develop hydrogen solutions.

The racing itself will be just as exhilarating, if not more so. Our format, with our action-packed racing allowing us to optimise the cars for hydrogen use, delivering peak performance and frenetic excitement.

Fans can expect the same thrilling battles on track, now powered by cutting-edge, sustainable technology. The learnings from Extreme E, including our pioneering approach to gender equality with equal male and female driver participation, will carry over and continue to define our series.

We’ve seen incredible progress in closing the performance gap between male and female drivers, leading to some of the most exciting and competitive racing. This will continue to be a hallmark of Extreme H, alongside our commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Partnering with organisations that share our vision for sustainability has been crucial to our success. Their support has been instrumental in driving the championship forward, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration in our hydrogen future.

It was fantastic to reveal the Pioneer 25 in a special Red Bull livery at the official launch, marking the arrival of the energy drink giant as the championship’s Official Energy Drinks Partner. We are excited to partner with a huge brand such as Red Bull for our new racing venture.

Embarking on this journey with Extreme H feels akin to the early days of Formula E – full of adventure and uncharted territory. The key is to take that first step, and we’re ready to lead the way in demonstrating the potential of hydrogen for future mobility.

Extreme H marks a new chapter in our mission to advance e-mobility and extreme motorsport. It symbolises our commitment to pioneering solutions in green technology, ensuring that our championship remains at the forefront of sustainable energy developments. We aim to remain leaders in this field, always staying true to our values and continuing to raise awareness of the climate crisis through the powerful platform of motorsport.

This evolution promises not only faster and more intense racing, but also a significant step forward in exploring hydrogen as a sustainable and powerful energy source. It’s an exciting time for motorsport, and I am proud and thankful to the whole team for their work on its development so far, and I am thrilled to be a part of this new chapter.

The Race for the Planet is not over, it’s only just begun.

To learn more about Extreme E, visit – www.Extreme-E.com