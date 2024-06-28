RCR Race Preview: Nashville Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway… Nashville Superspeedway opened for business in 2001 and hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series event in 2021. Kyle Busch led RCR in last year’s Nashville race, scoring a ninth-place finish. He is a two-time winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Austin Dillon owns a victory in the NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville in 2011.

Did You Know? RCR entries have completed all 1,800 possible laps (2,399.40 miles) in three previous Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway.

Racing in Music City… NASCAR has a rich tradition in Nashville with the Cup Series competing at Fairgrounds Speedway dating back to 1958. Car owner Richard Childress made 20 starts at the .596-mile oval as a driver from 1971-1981. He had six starts there as an owner with drivers Ricky Rudd and Dale Earnhardt from 1982-1984. The duo combined to score three top-five finishes led by Earnhardt’s third-place effort in July 1984.

RCR In the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway… Richard Childress Racing has 40 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway. The organization has three wins at the 1.33-mile track with three different drivers: Kevin Harvick (2001), Clint Bowyer (2005) and Scott Wimmer (2008). RCR owns two 1-2 finishes at Nashville: Harvick and Bowyer in 2006 and Wimmer and Bowyer in 2008. The Welcome, N.C., based organization has 17 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes entering Saturday’s race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway… Austin Dillon has competed in all three previous NASCAR Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway, never finishing worse than 14th (12th in 2021, 14th in 2022 and 13th in 2023). He has completed all 900 laps run in the Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway. Dillon also has experience at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Truck Series. He made two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Kevin Harvick, Inc. at the track in 2011, finishing seventh in the April race and third in the July race. Dillon earned one win and one pole award in four NASCAR Truck Series starts at Nashville.

BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Team Up with Dillon… Dillon and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team will be supported by BREZTRI AEROSPHERE®, an AstraZeneca product, at Nashville Superspeedway. This partnership is about more than just racing. You can learn more about Austin Dillon and his family’s personal connection to the brand at Breztri.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Describe the atmosphere in racing in Nashville Superspeedway.

“The atmosphere in Nashville is electric, the fans that show up, the artists, the country music singers, it’s always a good time. You know that you’re surrounded by a large fan base that always knows their stuff about NASCAR and wants to have fun at the track. I love going to Nashville. Cool city and fun racetrack.”

What are your expectations for Nashville Superspeedway this weekend?

“I’m excited about our No. 3 BREZTRI AEROSPHERE® (budesonide, glycopyrrolate, and formoterol fumarate) Chevrolet this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. We have had some success here in the past, and I am happy to be in Group B for qualifying this week. We will have to be aggressive with pit strategy when we can, I think the track is going to change quite a bit. It changed in the past when the PJ1 track spray was applied. As the track rubbers up, you can move up or down as needed.”

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Nashville Superspeedway… Kyle Busch will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend. Busch scored a ninth-place finish at Nashville in 2023, his best in three starts at the 1.333-mile track. He has completed all 900 possible laps and has led 76 total laps. His best qualifying effort at Nashville Superspeedway is second in the inaugural Cup Series race in 2021. Busch has made 11 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Nashville Superspeedway, owning two dominating victories (2009 and 2021). In 2009, Busch won from the pole, leading 173 of 225 laps. He scored his second Nashville Superspeedway victory in 2021 after leading 122 of 189 laps, marking his 100th Xfinity Series victory.

Did You Know? Busch owns the best finish by an RCR driver in Cup Series competition at Nashville (ninth-place) and is the first RCR driver to lead laps in Cup competition at the track (once for 12 laps).

Points Update… Busch enters this weekend 17th in the Cup Series driver championship point standings, 45 points below the Playoffs cutline.

Welcome, Thorntons… Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide high quality fresh foods, beverages, and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. Thorntons’ mission is to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work. Thorntons has its own blending plants, transportation fleet and food commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Guests and Team Members live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects. Learn more about Thorntons by visiting www.mythorntons.com. Connect with Thorntons on Facebook www.facebook.com/thorntonsllc, Instagram @thorntons_llc and Twitter @ThorntonsLLC.

KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:

You have said that brakes are very important at Nashville Superspeedway. What can you do to take care of the brakes? Does finding the right balance with the setup help you to not abuse the brakes?

“With the old car, I feel like brakes were way more important but with the new car, the brakes are so good that I don’t feel like brakes are really an issue. It’s all about being enough on the brakes to get the slowing down that you need done, but then getting off the brakes so you can roll the speed for the middle of the corner and the exit to make your lap time fast.”

This will be the fourth Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway. What trends have you noticed over the three previous events?

“What I’ve noticed over the last couple of events at Nashville Superspeedway is the way the groove is and how it widens out throughout the weekend. It makes for a pretty fun track to drive. Nashville is just so unique. There’s really no other track like it.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway… Jesse Love will make his inaugural start at Nashville Superspeedway this Saturday. The Menlo Park, California native’s first-ever laps at the 1.333-mile concrete track will take place during NASCAR Xfinity Series practice on Saturday morning.

ROTY Points Check… With 466 points, Love continues to hold a strong lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year point standings. Throughout the 2024 Xfinity Series campaign, the 19-year-old has captured one win, three top-five, and seven top-10 finishes. Love currently has an 82-point lead over second-place Shane Van Gisbergen.

About Nutrabolt… Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002). Since being founding 20 years ago, the goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

Describe your thoughts heading to Nashville Superspeedway for the first time.

“I personally enjoy racing on concrete surfaces, so I look forward to getting on track at Nashville Superspeedway. I’ve never raced there before, so there may be a little learning curve as there has been at the majority of tracks we have been to so far this season. However, a lack of laps on the actual track hasn’t tapered the speed that our Richard Childress Racing team is showing each week. We’ve put in the work with studying film, spending time in the simulator, and preparing for Saturday’s race. Our No. 2 Chevrolet has a new look with C4 Energy this weekend and the goal is to get them the best finish possible. Since I’ve been working with the C4 team over the past few years, it means the world to finally get them on track.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro SS at Nashville Superspeedway… Austin Hill has three career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, all since NASCAR’s return to the Lebanon, Tennessee track in 2021. Last season, the Winston, Georgia native overcame early left rear damage to cross the finish line in fourth place. Hill has earned a top-10 result (ninth in 2021 and eighth in 2022) in all three of his Xfinity Series events. In addition, Hill has participated in one NASCAR Truck Series race, posting a ninth-place finish.

Did You Know? In four career starts at the 1.333-mile concrete oval, Hill has never finished outside of the top-10.

About Global Industrial Company… Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy, and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™ products and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. Global Industrial. “We Can Supply That®”.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Does a concrete surface race differently than the traditional asphalt surface?

“The biggest difference is how the rubber lays down. Once the rubber lays down over a run, the surface starts to turn darker and somewhat looks like asphalt. When a caution comes out, we pick up all the pieces so it’s important to clean your tires before the restart. No matter if you are on old or new tires, but especially when you are on old tires, it feels like you are on a brand-new track until the rubber gets laid down again. As we get later into the race, we will pick the rubber back up under caution, but it seems to lay back down quicker. Staying ahead of the rubber buildup and anticipating the changes in the track will be keys during the race.”