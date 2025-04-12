Toyota GAZOO Racing – NXS Bristol Post-Race Report – 04.12.25

JONES ADDS ANOTHER TOP-FIVE RUN TO STRONG START TO SEASON AT BRISTOL

Sam Hunt Racing puts two Supras in the top-10 for the third time in team history

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 12, 2025) – Brandon Jones followed his Darlington win with a fifth-place run to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday evening. He continues his performance surge with his fifth top-10 in the last six races. With the finish, Jones is eligible for the Dash 4 Cash bonus in Rockingham next weekend.

It was also a stellar day for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) as Corey Heim (eighth) and Dean Thompson (10th) put both of the team’s Supras inside the top-10 finishers. It is the third time in team history that SHR has earned two top-10 finishes in the same race (Darlington-1, 2023; Road America, 2023).

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 9 of 33 – 159.9 miles, 300 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Carson Kvapil*

3rd, Justin Allgaier*

4th, Sammy Smith*

5th, BRANDON JONES

8th, COREY HEIM

10th, DEAN THOMPSON

17th, JUSTIN BONSIGNORE

19th, TAYLOR GRAY

34th, WILLIAM SAWALICH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 20 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Another top-five for you. How good does it feel to have the team clicking?

“We kind really struggled today. It wasn’t one of our better race cars that we’ve brought to the table. I think on these kind of days – that is what you have to do. You have to put yourself in a position to capitalize and get a finish out of it. Definitely didn’t have the car to go out and contend today – we have some work to do when we get back – but really proud. These guys on pit road – I say it every single weekend – they are the saving grace when you have days like this. It is all about track position when you behind a little bit on adjustments. They just do such a good job to get me where I need to be. Everyone at Pelonis, thank you so much, Menards – it means a lot to have them on our Supra. I think going to another good race track next week in the Dash 4 Cash.”

COREY HEIM, No. 24 Upper Deck Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 8th

Can you tell us about your race?

“Yeah, overall, I feel like it was a pretty good day for us. Could never really get past that top-10 to top-five barrier, per say, but really proud of all the adjustments over the pit stops. We made a lot of improvements really overall since our first two races at Sam Hunt Racing in 2025. Really proud of my guys on this Upper Deck Supra. Thankful for Toyota and everything they do.”

DEAN THOMPSON, No. 26 Thompson Pipe Group Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 10th

What did you learn today and what can you take to Rockingham?

“I feel like I we’ve got good momentum with the Thompson Pipe Group Supra team. We’ve been getting better. I’m looking forward to Rockingham because we’ve tested there, so it is finally a track that I’ve been at in this car. It is not super new. I feel like it will even out the playing field for me. Looking forward to that. Good, solid day.”

SAM HUNT, owner, Sam Hunt Racing

Adding to team history today – what does it mean to have both of your cars in the top-10?

“Great day for the company. Proud of both drivers. They raced clean all day. They ran smart races. I really can’t say enough about this Sam Hunt Racing team – the crew chiefs. We brought two really, really good race cars this week and days like this mean a lot to everyone that is a part of our place. Couldn’t do it without Toyota. It is really cool to see all of these people smiling and rewarded for all of the hard work they put in.”

WILLIAM SAWALICH, No. 18 Soundgear Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 34th

Can you walk me through what happened?

“We were just running normal laps and everyone checked up off of (turn) four. It sucks for my 18 team. They put in a lot of hard work to make the car good. Our Soundgear GR Supra was pretty dang good. Proud to say that. Finally got back on track, and unfortunately got collected in this, but will be back in Rockingham.”

