Ford Performance NASCAR – NCS Nashville Qualifying Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400 Qualifying | Saturday, June 29, 2024

Ford Performance Results:

2nd – Josh Berry

5th – Brad Keselowski

9th – Chris Buescher

10th – Austin Cindric

14th – Michael McDowell

16th – Noah Gragson

18th – Ryan Blaney

19th – Chase Briscoe

22nd – Ryan Preece

25th – Harrison Burton

26th – Joey Logano

30th – Riley Herbst

32nd – Todd Gilliland

33rd – Justin Haley

38th – Chad Finchum

JOSH BERRY, No. 4 Overstock.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “We had a really solid practice. The car felt really good and then I was little bit worried about the short run speed, but I felt like in practice I was just getting acclimated to everything. We made some really good adjustments for qualifying and had some really good execution there, so we should be on the front row for my home race. That’s pretty cool.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “It was a really good start to our weekend. I’m pretty happy with that, to get our BuildSubmarines.com Mustang to the final round. We’ve talked about it a lot in the last couple of months that this was where we’ve needed the most improvement and our team did a great job after practice. We found the speed that was able to get us in the hunt. I didn’t do as good of a job on that last run as I wanted to in one and two. I was really happy with three and four, but just ultimately it was tight there. It’s a really good start to the weekend for us.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang Dark Horse – “Our car was decent. I struggled a little tighter in practice and thought it was good to be able to get to the second group. I was really happy with my lap, but it still looks like it’s probably gonna leave me 10th. That was a solid job by everyone on the Discount Tire Ford today and we have to go back it up tomorrow.”