NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

Race: Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps / 200 miles) | Race 13 of 23

Track: Nashville Superspeedway

Location: Lebanon, Tennessee

Date & Time: Friday, June 28th | 8:00 PM ET

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

@BayleyCurrey05



Start: 20th

Stage 1: 15th

Stage 2: 11th

Finish: 29th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 23rd

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team were optimistic for a solid result following their top-five finish in last year’s race at Nashville, but faced brake issues that hindered their result. Currey started the night off in 20th, but passed a handful of trucks in stage one, and eventually worked into the top-10 before the issue plagued the team. Forced to pit, only having rear brakes functioning, the team would have to settle for a 29th-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We had a good truck tonight. Missed it a little bit in qualifying which put us behind the eight ball at the start, but we were able to make our way up inside the top-10 before too long. Unfortunately, we had a brake part issue that resulted in us losing all our front brakes. That sucks, because all I had pretty much were rear brakes for the last half of the race. It really stinks, because I knew we had a fast truck and felt like we were going to have the good weekend that we’ve needed to have. Our DQS/Masked Owl Chevy was awesome tonight; I thought if that didn’t happen, we could continue to work our way up, but that’s just the way it goes in racing. It feels like that’s how our season has been – every time we have a good run going, something bad happens. All we can do is keep digging, so I’ve got to say a big thank you to all the guys at Niece Motorsports.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing



Start: 36th

Stage 1: 17th

Stage 2: 17th

Finish: 8th

Driver Points: 22nd

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Despite having to start in the rear due to a steering issue in practice, Matt Mills and the No. 42 team rallied back to earn their second top-10 finish of the season at Nashville Superspeedway. Mills overcame a pit road penalty early on and the J.F. Electric crew made solid adjustments throughout the race, putting him in position to capitalize. He crossed the line with an eighth-place result, nabbing the “hard charger” award in the process.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “Pretty good night for us considering we had to start dead last after not being able to post a qualifying lap. We knew based off our teammates that we were going to have a good truck. It was hard to get a good read of our balance and what we had before the race, but once we started to get some runs in, I felt like it came to us and we started to click them off. We were up to the top-20 by the end of stage one, but got a pit road penalty which set us back. We still had a good truck to get all those spots back and more, but just fought it being a little too loose towards the end of the race. But overall, with everything we had to overcome, I’d say it was a really good run for us and hopefully we’ll be able to keep building on it for the rest of the year. Huge thank you to J.F. Electric, Utilitra, and all my supporters tonight.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

@KadenWHoneycutt

@KadenHoneycutt10



Start: 8th

Stage 1: 35th

Stage 2: 35th

Finish: 33rd

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 9th

Key Takeaway: A great showing by Kaden Honeycutt was cut short due to mechanical gremlins in Nashville. Honeycutt’s AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet was fast – having qualified eighth and climbed as high as third before a rear gear seal issue went bad on his truck. He was credited with a 33rd-place finish after having spent numerous laps behind the wall.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “Man, what a tough break for us tonight. My guys brought me another amazing truck, and I thought we really had a chance to contend for the win. That got cut short way too quick. I started to smell gear oil – then we completely ran out of it at the end of stage one. I knew it was only a matter of time until we would have to pull in. Ended up breaking a rear gear seal and went down a bunch of laps there. The positive thing we can take away from tonight is that we had a great truck, and hopefully that’ll help our notes for next time we come here. I’m appreciative of everyone at AutoVentive, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and Niece Motorsports for their support this weekend. We’ll be better next time I’m in the No. 45 Chevy.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.