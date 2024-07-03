CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT MID-OHIO: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-HIO

MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE

LEXINGTON, OHIO

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

JULY 5-7, 2024

TEAM CHEVY READY TO TAKE ON NEW OPPORTUNITY AT MID-OHIO WITH THE DEBUT OF THE INDYCAR HYBRID POWER UNIT

DETROIT (July 3, 2024) – The ninth round of the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship sees the dawn of a new era with the introduction of hybrid technology to competition. Team Chevy looks to Mid-Ohio with the new technology that creates a new tool for drivers to utilize as they compete toward capturing the seventh win at the 13-turn, 2.258-mile natural terrain road course.

On road and street courses, Chevrolet NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers will benefit from the improved drive through and off corners with the new hybrid technology, setting up and executing overtake in the corners with regeneration to the Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6 engine.

The 14th event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course near Lexington, Ohio since the introduction of the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine in 2012, Chevrolet has captured the win six times in the past and looks to this weekend to secure the first with the integration of hybrid technology.

“The introduction of hybrid technology provides an opportunity to integrate electrification technologies into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” said Eric Warren, Executive Director, GM Motorsports Competition. “During the development of any new technology, extensive analysis and testing are done to identify as many issues as possible. We support INDYCAR’s decisions throughout this process to study testing data carefully and make sure that when the hybrid technology is integrated, the operation and performance are exactly what is expected. This approach has given INDYCAR and the engine manufacturers the opportunity to ensure the high-level of competition continues un-interrupted.”

The most recent winner for Team Chevy at Mid-Ohio, Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, said “Mid-Ohio has got a lot of new things coming with the repave, with the track for the first thing, so track grip and track pace will be really high. Added to that, it’s the first time with the hybrid, so learning that, understanding what INDYCAR has given us power-wise to work with the manufacturers. I feel like I understand it really well, worked with Team Chevy a lot on this to understand it in our simulators and whatnot, but once you get out in real life, certainly it’s a little bit different. Excited to see a change in INDYCAR, a change for the future, and what a place to start at a very historic place to start at Mid-Ohio.”

Holding 10 earned NTT P1 Pole Awards, as well as 15 podium finishes and 602 laps led on the natural terrain road course, Chevrolet looks to add to the four wins, including the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, three earned pole awards, 11 podium finishes, and 331 laps led this season.

The 80-lap, 180.64-mile Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio kicks off with first practice on Friday, July 5 at 3:20 p.m. ET. Saturday sees the second practice at 10:50 a.m., with qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six following at 3 p.m. ET. Race day starts with warm-up at 10:25 a.m. ET, and the race takes the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“I do like Mid-Ohio. I love it in the rain, because it’s super technical. But it’s an all right track. Very fun, very technical. I’m excited to go back to see what the repave is like. So that’ll be something new for us. As for the hybrid, it’s just another tool to have in the car for drivability and it’s helpful for me because I can adapt really well to stuff like this. I’m quite excited to have it as a tool.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Mid-Ohio is the first place I won at in the Road to Indy. Some of my best results have come there. I think it is because I have enjoyed the layout so much. The elevation changes, variety of corners, and unique lines make it a fun place to drive. I think Mid-O is one of the great American tracks that we need more of on the calendar. [The hybrid engine] should make passing and defending more interesting, if we are allowed to use its full capability. In a sense, it can be used like a mini-P2P (push-to-pass). The only difference is that it is pretty much a renewal resource in comparison to the overtake button. I think it will be of critical use in the race in order to stay ahead of the cars around.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to the repave at Mid-Ohio. It was already a very physical race without the repave, so I think it’s going to be one of the most physical races that we’re going to have. I’m expecting that pace to come up and the setups of the car to change a little bit, so it’ll be key to get all of the little things right. It’ll be a good challenge for the drivers and the teams, but I always enjoy driving around this track.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to my second race with Arrow McLaren and going into a race weekend after getting into the shop and getting to know everyone a bit more. We’ve got a test under our belt now, and I think going into the first hybrid weekend is going to be very exciting. I think it’s going to even the playing field a little bit, so hopefully I can take advantage of that.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

There has been a lot of noise going into the weekend, which is all a part of racing this time of year, but I’m focusing on the second half of the season and the debut of the long-awaited hybrid. We came off our best result of the year at a high-grip road course and with the recent repave at Mid-Ohio, we’re expecting to roll off the truck strong once again.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“It’s the start of a new era this weekend in Mid-Ohio as we’ll be racing with the new hybrid powertrain for the first time. The new hybrid technology, combined with the track repave at Mid-Ohio, should make for some interesting new challenges this weekend. The team went straight from a strong race in Laguna to tests in Iowa and St. Louis. Our push to improve and grow as a team is relentless, and every time we hit the track gives us an opportunity to learn and get better while doing what we love.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I look forward to what the Mid-Ohio race will bring this year! There will be a lot of changes this weekend with the hybrid getting introduced. It will be interesting to see how that will impact the racing. Other than that, I am excited to see what we can do! We keep getting better each weekend and I think Mid-Ohio could be a great weekend for us.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am very excited for racing in the middle of Ohio! It Is cool track and of course it’s the 4th of July weekend so there will be many fans! I have finished 4th there before, so let’s do something like that again and we will all be happy! We are about halfway into the season, so this should be a great turning point to getting strong results and ending the bad luck streak. We have had good road course car all year and it will not be any different in Mid-Ohio!”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Exciting time with the new hybrid system coming. We will try to adapt our car to it as fast as we can and keep our recent improvement to chase some good results. Mid-Ohio is always a nice weekend and a fun track to drive.”

Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“We arrive at Mid-Ohio with good expectations due to the team’s good performance and because we were testing there, where there is new asphalt and the track changed completely. We begin to navigate the second half of the year and we will seek to continue our growth.”

Chevrolet in Mid-Ohio (since 2012, V6 era, pre-hybrid)

Wins at Mid-Ohio: 6

2014: Scott Dixon

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2017: Josef Newgarden

2020 (Race 1): Will Power

2021: Josef Newgarden

2022: Scott McLaughlin

Earned Pole Awards at Mid-Ohio: 10

2012: Will Power

2013: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Sebastian Bourdais

2015: Scott Dixon

2016: Simon Pagenaud

2017: Will Power

2019: Will Power

2020 (Race 1): Will Power

2021: Josef Newgarden

2022: Pato O’Ward

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at Mid-Ohio (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid): 15

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at Mid-Ohio (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybird): 602

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

0: NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

207: NTT INDYCAR Series races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

115: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012.

130: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 135 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

33: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 50 times since 2012 in the V6 era.

27: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.