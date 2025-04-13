Brown, Ashley Make Final-Round Runs in Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

LAS VEGAS (April 13, 2025) – Antron Brown and Justin Ashley led Team Toyota on Sunday at the NHRA Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals, making the Top Fuel final round Sunday afternoon – both coming up just short of victory. Brown finished as the runner-up in his second final round appearance this season while today’s result was Ashley’s first final round of 2025. Doug Kalitta and Steve Torrence both advanced out of round one at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but were defeated in the semi-finals.

In Funny Car, J.R Todd made the semi-finals after winning his quad in the opening round on Sunday. Todd’s GR Supra Funny Car teammates, Ron Capps and Bobby Bode, were eliminated in the opening round.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is back in action in two weeks for another four-wide nationals, this time at zMAX Dragway outside of Charlotte.

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Runner-up W (3.779) v. J. Salinas (3.930) v. S. Palmer (4.772) v. S. Langdon (5.021) W (3.903) v. J. Salinas (3.994) v. S. Reed (4.514) v. J. Hart (6.319) L (3.912) v. T. Stewart (3.870) v. J. Ashley (3.965) v. J. Salinas (4.237) Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist Adv. (4.022) v. D. Kalitta (3.774) v. C. Millican (4.080) Adv. (4.090 – holeshot) v. T. Stewart (3.943 – holeshot) v. S. Torrence (3.928) v. D. Kalitta (7.089) L (3.965) v. T. Stewart (3.870) v. A. Brown (3.965) v. J. Salinas (4.237) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals Adv. (3.846) v. T. Stewart (3.864 – holeshot) v. R. Passey (4.722) v. S. Chrisman (4.097) L (3.928) v. T. Stewart (3.943 – holeshot) v. J. Ashley (4.090 – holeshot) v. D. Kalitta (7.089) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-finals W (3.774) v. J. Ashley (4.022) v. C. Millican (4.080) L (7.089) v. T. Stewart (3.943 – holeshot) v. J. Ashley (4.090 – holeshot) v. S. Torrence (3.928) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.021) v. A. Brown (3.779) v. J. Salinas (3.930) v. S. Palmer (4.772)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-finals W (4.382) v. M. Hagan (4.142) v. B. Bode (4.557) v. J. Beckman (5.332) L (4.490) v. M. Hagan (4.126) v. P. Lee (4.140) v. D. Wilkerson (4.249) Bobby Bode DC Motorsports Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.557) v. J. Todd (4.382) v. M. Hagan (4.142) v. J. Beckman (5.332) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.567) v. A. Prock (4.107) v. C. Pedregon (4.270) v. J. Rupert (5.411)

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

TF Final Result: Runner-up

How was the day for you and what momentum does a final-round run bring your team?

“This definitely raises the bar for us. We really wanted the win right there but just hit a bump on the track (on the final run), the car spun a little bit and dropped two holes at the same time. It’s tough when you’re that close. We thought that was our race to lose, but it’s one of those deals where we need to go out and be better for the Charlotte Four-Wides (Nationals). We normally do well at the four-wide nationals, but the good part (here), today was a good day in the points. Look at all the stuff we did this weekend, qualified No. 3 – made some bonus points here, points there. Our goal is to win the next race. Picked up where we left off, back to sea level. Hopefully conditions (at Charlotte) will be a little bit cooler. Besides that, the Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster team did a great job this weekend. Every time you walk away from a race where you make the final round, it’s a good weekend in points. We’ll get this dragster back together and get ready for Charlotte.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, SCAG Racing

TF Final Result: Finalist

Describe your day today.

“I think this (today’s result) gives us a lot of momentum. When you race in the Four-Wide (Nationals), anything can happen, so it’s one of those quirky deals. But it was important for us to start gaining momentum now. This whole SCAG Power Equipment Toyota GAZOO Racing team has been working so hard, and it’s nice to see their work start to come to fruition. Now, this is something we can build off of. Once we’re done here (at Las Vegas), we’ll learn from it, put it in the past and focus on Charlotte.”

