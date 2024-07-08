DENSO NHRA SONOMA NATIONALS LOADED WITH ACTION IN RETURN TO SONOMA RACEWAY

SONOMA, Calif. (July 8, 2024) – As the summer heats up, all the stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series gear up for one of the highlights of the season – the 36th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, July 26-28 at picturesque Sonoma Raceway.

Located in the heart of wine country, the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals marks the 12th of 20 events on this year’s NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, offering breathtaking backdrops and incredible action on the track. Sonoma Raceway has seen its share of NHRA history, too, including last season when Pro Stock Motorcycle phenom Gaige Herrera completed the sweep the NHRA Western Swing in Sonoma, becoming only the eighth competitor in NHRA history to do so and the first-ever in the category.

Herrera will also look to double up for a second straight year, as the GETTRX NHRA All- Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout specialty event returns to Sonoma on Saturday. It’s one of the many thrilling highlights of a weekend that includes a can’t-miss nitro qualifying session under the lights on Friday, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge bonus race on Saturday and eliminations on Sunday as all the top names in the NHRA will look to put on a show at one of the fastest tracks on the NHRA circuit.

Last year, Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car) and Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all took home NHRA Wally trophies, as well as the Sonoma Raceway specialty wine goblet trophies. This year’s race will again be broadcast on both FOX and FS1, including eliminations coverage starting at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday, July 28 on FOX.

In the Top Fuel ranks, Justin Ashley will be on the hunt for his second straight Sonoma win and third win of 2024. He’ll be up against points leader and reigning world champion Doug Kalitta, who has three wins on the season. Also in the mix will be past Sonoma winners Shawn Langdon, Antron Brown and Steve Torrence, as well as Tony Schumacher, Clay Millican and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, who will be making his track debut in Top Fuel at the event.

Funny Car’s J.R. Todd has seen a lot of success at Sonoma Raceway in both nitro categories. He has two wins in each nitro category from the facility and would like to capitalize on his past success at this year’s race. To collect another Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals win, he’ll need to get past points leader Austin Prock, who joined the Funny Car ranks this season, as well as Norwalk winner Bob Tasca III and defending world champion Matt Hagan, who each have two wins this season, and Ron Capps.

The Pro Stock class will make its return to Sonoma after a year off in 2023. This season has been another year of intense competition between the two powerhouse teams of Elite Motorsports and KB Titan Racing. Reigning champion Erica Enders, six-time Sonoma winner Greg Anderson, points leader Dallas Glenn and two-time 2024 winner Aaron Stanfield will all be ready to pick up a win in wine country.

Herrera has made more history in 2024, winning an NHRA-record 11 straight races. He’s undefeated in 2024 with six victories and will look to keep rolling against a class that includes six-time champion Matt Smith, Hector Arana Jr., Jianna Evaristo and fan-favorite Steve Johnson, who will be making his 500th career start in Sonoma.

Also on the schedule for this year’s Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals is the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge on Saturday. Semifinalists from the NHRA Northwest Nationals in Seattle will meet up again for a rematch for bonus points and bonus cash in Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock.

The event also will feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, featuring some of the top drivers in the sport. The weekend includes the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League Shootout, Street Legal and Top the Cops exhibitions as well, along with autograph sessions at the Mission Foods Midway Display and Pro Stock Motorcycle autograph sessions at the Suzuki Display. A special kids-only autograph session takes place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday under the main grandstands.

entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at Sonoma Raceway can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Sonoma. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday, July 26 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, July 27 at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, July 28. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The first round of the GETTRX NHRA All- Star Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout takes place at 11:30 a.m. PT, with the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the finals at 2:30 p.m. It will be broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, fans can visit www.sonomaraceway.com or call 800-870-7223. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.