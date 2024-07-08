Ford Performance Notes and Quotes – NCS Chicago Street Race Qualifying Quotes

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Cup Series

Grant Park 165 Chicago Street Race

Post Race Quotes | Sunday, July 7, 2024

UNOFFICIAL FORD FINISHING RESULTS

4th – Joey Hand

5th – Michael McDowell

7th – Todd Gilliland

10th – Ryan Blaney

14th – Noah Gragson

15th – Austin Cindric

16th – Justin Haley

18th – Brad Keselowski

20th – Chris Buescher

23rd – Joey Logano

25th – Harrison Burton

26th – Kaz Grala

28th – Josh Bilicki

32nd – Chase Briscoe

34th – Ryan Preece

36th – Josh Berry

JOEY HAND, No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 4th)

“It was a great day. I am all grins. That was a lot of fun. It is fun when you have a car that is going forward. RFK, this Stage 60 car and this group of guys and gals was awesome. We had such a good time together. We didn’t qualifying well but I told them that we were way better than that. I laid in bed last night and dreamt about driving to the front. It was a lot of fun. I love those conditions where everyone has to find a different way and it isn’t set in stone what you are going to do. I have won a lot of races like that in my life. I thought there was a chance was going to win another one which was going to be huge. To run fourth, starting 38th, with this car, it was a ton of fun. BuildSubmarines.com has a ton of people here and we were in a Ford Mustang. What can you say. We went to the front and I am happy about it.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Chicago White Sox Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 5th)

“Yeah, we needed a few more laps. I am just proud of the effort. Early on, when we went to wets and it didn’t rain we were in trouble and lost a lap. We rebounded and got the wave around and after that rain delay we restarted 32nd, so I am happy to get back up into the top five. I am proud of the effort. Everybody fights hard on our 34 Ford Mustang. We called a great race at the end to get us on the slicks before everybody so that we could try to leapfrog some guys and that worked out. Those last 10 laps our car was coming in as everyone else was struggling and it was a lot of fun. But it isn’t what we needed today. We needed a win and we didn’t get it but we will just keep fighting the rest of the season.”

TODD GILLILAND No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 7th)

“It is really disappointing actually. I didn’t help us any with that last caution. I didn’t mean to get into the 4. I was trying to go to the right and get under him under braking, and I pounded him. That is not what I wanted to do whatsoever and it definitely didn’t help us at all. Overall, our car was really strong. I am really proud of that. We have been bringing a lot more speed to the race track so that is a lot of fun.”