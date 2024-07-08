How to Ensure the Safety of Long-distance Tour Coach?

Long-distance tour coaches play a crucial role in offering connectivity to remote areas. They provide an efficient and accessible means for people to travel over extensive distances. As the transportation industry shifts towards sustainability, electric vehicles offer a promising solution. However, these new energy tour coaches also present safety challenges.

You need to consider various factors such as battery safety, braking system reliability, and electric system safety. Addressing these issues is important to ensure passenger safety and maintain a secure experience in long-distance coach travel.

Safety Factors of Coaches for Long-Distance Travel

Safety is paramount when traveling long distances. Operators can enhance the overall security of the new energy tour coach for long-distance travel. It alleviates the risk of accidents and pledges a reliable journey even in adverse weather. Let’s discuss some of the safety factors which are essential for passengers’ well-being and protection on the way.

Braking system

An efficient braking system controls the tour coach’s speed and ensures safe stops. Especially if you are traveling at high speeds or navigating challenging terrain, the robust system offers optimal performance. Components such as brake pads, rotors, and air-assisted brakes play a critical role in ensuring security during long travels.

Additionally, advanced braking technologies like anti-lock braking systems (ABS) help prevent wheel lock-up. This feature maintains steering control during sudden stops and effectively prevents skidding.

Tires

When you travel to far-off places, you may encounter endless highways or bumpy off-city roads. For that, selecting high-quality tires with lasting durability makes the journey carefree. Look for tires with low rolling resistance to improve energy efficiency during distant rides.

Moreover, proper tire maintenance is also helpful for long-distance tour coaches to maintain traction, stability, and overall safety. So, you should regularly inspect tire pressure, tread depth, and overall condition to identify potential issues.

Load

In long-distance tour coaches, properly distributing the load within the coach ensures stability and prevents overloading. Adhere to the manufacturer’s recommended weight capacity to maintain optimal handling and fuel efficiency.

For new energy coaches, managing the load is even more critical due to the additional weight of battery packs. Ensuring even weight distribution across all axles helps maintain balance and enhances safety during long journeys.

Seats

Comfortable and securely anchored seats in long-distance tour coaches are crucial for passenger safety. Seats should be equipped with adjustable headrests and properly functioning seatbelts. It helps to minimize the risk of ejection in the event of sudden stops or collisions.

Moreover, regular inspections of seat anchorage points and seat belt mechanisms help ensure everyone’s protection.

Vehicle height

The height of a tour coach influences its stability, especially during turns and in high winds. By managing vehicle height and center of gravity effectively, operators can ensure more reliable long-distance travel.

For example, a lower center of gravity alleviates the risk of rollovers and improves handling. It allows a stable ride during bumpy surfaces or unusually sharp evasive turns.

Battery (new energy)

In new energy coaches, battery safety is paramount to ensure the safety of long-distance travel. The battery packs should have effective thermal management systems to prevent overheating and, ultimately, fires or explosions.

Regular monitoring of battery health through advanced Battery Management System (BMS) ensures optimal performance.

Yutong’s Technical Concepts on Safety Design

Yutong’s electric buses incorporate a commitment to passenger safety and vehicle reliability through the safety design of the battery, motor, electric control and other elements. Here is an overview of several key aspects of the safety design of Yutong’s electric buses:

Body Frame

Yutong buses are constructed with a robust body frame made of high-strength steel. This design significantly reduces body deformation in the event of a rollover, effectively withstanding collision impacts and safeguarding passenger safety. The meticulously engineered body structure ensures stable center of gravity during travel, while the application of high-strength protective barriers ensures that the battery pack remains undamaged under extreme conditions of a 2.7-ton side impact and a 49-ton rear impact, ensuring the normal startup of the entire vehicle and effectively avoiding the risk of battery damage.

Braking System

Yutong is also a leader in the braking system, with its independently developed automatic emergency braking system that is three years ahead of industry standards. The system’s technical indicators in static, dynamic, and lane-change tests exceed the requirements of ECE R131, capable of real-time monitoring of road conditions ahead and automatically performing collision warnings, assisted braking, and emergency braking according to the level of danger, significantly reducing the risk of collision accidents.

Surface Finishing

Yutong possesses the technology of full-vehicle immersion cathodic electrophoresis treatment, which greatly enhances the vehicle’s anti-corrosion capability and aesthetics. Moreover, the electrophoresis coating has undergone rigorous salt spray testing, proving its salt fog resistance performance exceeds 1000 hours, ensuring no structural corrosion will occur within 10 years.

Nitrogen Protection

The industry-first nitrogen protection system effectively avoids the risk of thermal runaway within the battery pack of Yutong buses. At the same time, the multi-layer fire-resistant structure can ensure that flames do not spread to the outside of the battery pack within 2 hours, providing passengers with ample escape time.

High-Protection Motors

The protection level of Yutong bus motors can reach IP68 and IP6K9K, fearless of wind and rain, improving the vehicle’s operational rate under special working conditions. Their industry’s first mud and sand prevention and anti-condensation technology ensures that mud and sand do not enter the motor when driving on muddy roads, effectively solving the problem of water formation on the surface of the junction box in cold environments, reducing the failure rate.

Suspension Systems

In terms of driving experience, Yutong buses use a C-shaped arm structure for the rear axle suspension, with increased airbag volume and span, effectively improving the vehicle’s transverse sway and roll issues, making both straight-line and corner driving smoother and safer.

Safety Components

Yutong buses have also made significant efforts in safety configuration. The new rabbit-ear-shape rearview mirror, combined with the optimization of the front windshield curvature, ensures a clear view of the main mirror lens within the wiper sweep range, enhancing the safety of driving in the rain. Additionally, the collision energy-absorbing protective device can effectively reduce the harm to the driver in the event of a frontal collision.

Comfortable and Safe Seating

The driving space of Yutong buses is spacious, with air control for steering column angle and telescopic adjustment, and 360° adjustable seats, meeting the needs of drivers of different body types for driving space and posture. Passenger seats are equipped with four-way adjustable headrests and one-piece armrest buttons, making the riding experience safer and more comfortable.

Introducing the Safety Features of Yutong C12 Pro, C13 Pro, T12E

So, if you are ready to invest in reliable long-distance tour coaches, look no further than Yutong. They offer innovative electric vehicle technology to cater to a wide audience. To ensure safe operations while on the go, Yutong offers advanced security features to combat potential hazards. Let’s discuss some of their products in the following:

Yutong C12 Pro

Yutong C12 Pro offers a safe and comfortable riding experience to its passengers. Its safety features include:

Reliable Durability : The Yutong C12 Pro is crafted for reliability and endurance, offering a safe and comfortable long-distance travel experience that passengers can depend on.

: The Yutong C12 Pro is crafted for reliability and endurance, offering a safe and comfortable long-distance travel experience that passengers can depend on. Efficient Fault Diagnosis : With a centralized detection joint design, the C12 Pro allows for rapid fault-checking, ensuring any issues are quickly identified and resolved, minimizing downtime.

: With a centralized detection joint design, the C12 Pro allows for rapid fault-checking, ensuring any issues are quickly identified and resolved, minimizing downtime. Enhanced Capacity : This model boasts a high-capacity design, improving convenience for both passengers and operators, and allowing for more efficient use of space.

: This model boasts a high-capacity design, improving convenience for both passengers and operators, and allowing for more efficient use of space. Comfort-Oriented Design: The C12 Pro is tailored to provide a comfortable ride for both passengers and drivers, with ergonomic considerations and a focus on a smooth, vibration-free journey.

C13 Pro

C13 Pro is one of the reliable long-distance tour coaches that ensure safe rides over far-off places. It offers:

Advanced Control Features : Equipped with multi-function steering wheels, the C13 Pro simplifies the driving experience by reducing the operational burden, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.

: Equipped with multi-function steering wheels, the C13 Pro simplifies the driving experience by reducing the operational burden, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead. User-Friendly Design : An ergonomic layout ensures easy control of the vehicle, enhancing the driver’s comfort and efficiency during long journeys.

: An ergonomic layout ensures easy control of the vehicle, enhancing the driver’s comfort and efficiency during long journeys. Intuitive Diagnostics : The integrated central control system streamlines fault diagnosis and monitoring, making maintenance tasks more manageable and keeping the bus in top condition.

: The integrated central control system streamlines fault diagnosis and monitoring, making maintenance tasks more manageable and keeping the bus in top condition. Enhanced Seating Comfort : Passengers enjoy a more comfortable ride with the C13 Pro’s upgraded seat cushions, designed for long-lasting support and relaxation.

: Passengers enjoy a more comfortable ride with the C13 Pro’s upgraded seat cushions, designed for long-lasting support and relaxation. Practical Luggage Solutions : The innovative hidden leg rack provides convenient luggage storage, making travel more seamless for passengers.

: The innovative hidden leg rack provides convenient luggage storage, making travel more seamless for passengers. Robust Electrical Components : Waterproof connectors and electrical components ensure reliability, even in adverse weather conditions.

: Waterproof connectors and electrical components ensure reliability, even in adverse weather conditions. Safety and Performance: With a fireproof layout and intelligent cooling systems, the C13 Pro guarantees dependable performance and peace of mind for all on board.

T12E

The T12E boasts a stylish and cutting-edge design, a comfortable driving and riding experience, an impressive range, and comprehensive active and passive safety features, making the journey more comfortable, safer, and cozier. Here are some of its notable characteristics:

Long-range endurance : With a lightweight body design, the T12E achieves a range of up to 350 kilometers, meeting the needs of long-distance travel.

: With a lightweight body design, the T12E achieves a range of up to 350 kilometers, meeting the needs of long-distance travel. Low energy consumption : Equipped with an efficient electric motor, the T12E’s power consumption is controlled within 1.05 kWh per kilometer, ensuring efficient use of energy.

: Equipped with an efficient electric motor, the T12E’s power consumption is controlled within 1.05 kWh per kilometer, ensuring efficient use of energy. Luxurious comfort : The driver’s seat offers 8-way adjustable capabilities with an air suspension system, providing a luxurious and comfortable driving experience for the driver.

: The driver’s seat offers 8-way adjustable capabilities with an air suspension system, providing a luxurious and comfortable driving experience for the driver. Reliable safety: The T12E is equipped with YESS nitrogen protection and a front collision prevention system, enhancing the vehicle’s safety and ensuring peace of mind for passengers and drivers.

It offers structural safety by following EU regulations and improving passive safety to protect drivers and passengers in case of rollovers or accidents.

Conclusion

In short, the safety of long-distance tour coaches is a critical factor that ensures reliable transportation to various destinations. From vehicle height load management to battery protection, you need to consider every aspect to enhance riding sustainability.

Yutong is a mastermind in prioritizing safety across its vehicle systems. Their innovative tour coaches are equipped with advanced features to pledge the security of passengers and drivers.