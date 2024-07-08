YOUCANIC vs. iCarsoft – The Battle of Automotive Diagnostic Scanners

YOUCANIC and iCarsoft: Which one is better? I have used both these scan tools and wanted to share my experience as I have seen this question come up multiple times. Let’s not be mistaken: These two brands are giants in the realm of automotive diagnostic scanners. Their abilities to diagnose the problems of a Mercedes-Benz are similar but I think one is better.

iCarsoft: An Overview

iCarsoft is a brand of automotive diagnostic devices that has been around for a while. iCarsoft manufactures a variety of OBD2 scanners, such as single-brand scanners for BMW, Mercedes, Volkswagen, and Audi vehicles. iCarsoft has also launched a multi-brand scan tool in the last couple of years. My experience was with the Mercedes-Benz software. The multi-brand software looks just like the Mercedes-Benz software but with support for more makes.

Key Features of iCarsoft:

1. iCarsoft sells cheap brand-specific scanners specializing in diagnostics for their vehicle brand, which are definitively affordable. If you are on a tight budget, then iCarosft is worth considering. From my experience, I quickly learned that I needed support for other makes. First, I purchased iCarsoft for Mercedes-Benz, and then a few months later, I bought the iCarsoft for Volvo for my wife’s car. So, within the first couple years of owning iCarsoft, I was looking for another scan tool to support also a BMW and Toyota that my family owns.

2. User-Friendly Interface: Its menus are clear, and the controls are easy to understand. Overall, iCarsoft is simple to use for diagnosing vehicles. It does not have a touch screen, though, so diagnostics can be slow and sometimes a little confusing, but after using the scanner a couple of times, you get used to it.

YOUCANIC: An Overview

YOUCANIC, on the other hand, is a unique player in the automotive diagnostic tool market. They have been in the automotive education business for nearly a decade, and I have used their videos and resources multiple times in the past, which is how I learned about them. The YOUCANIC full system scanner came on the market in 2021, focusing on empowering DIYers, car owners, and mechanics to diagnose and repair vehicles.

Key Benefits of the YOUCANIC Scanner

1. Coverage: The YOUCANIC scanner provides all-system diagnostic and scanning coverage for all vehicle systems, such as the engine, transmission, ABS, SRS, or any other system. This implies that users can get a diagnosis for any control unit of the vehicle, even the airmatic, ABC suspension, climate control, and seat modules. If your car has a system, the YOUCANIC complete system can diagnose it, read codes, clear codes, and more.

2. Live Data and Graphing: Live data and graphing enable you to view system performance. Interpreting live Data and Graphing is very helpful when you want to look at sensors. For example, recently, I was looking at my oxygen sensor, and graphing upstream and downstream sensors was very helpful.

3. **Ease of Use**: The YOUCANIC scanner removes the intimidation factor often associated with vehicle diagnostics by providing an intuitive interface with clear menus and step-by-step instructions. Compared to other scanners such as iCarsoft and even Mercedes-Benz STAR / Xentry, it is very easy to use even without instructions.

4. Software Updates Frequently: YOUCANIC releases frequent updates compared to iCarsfot to ensure that diagnostic software works with the most up-to-date vehicle systems and procedures. They offer free software updates for the lifetime of the product. Updating the scanner is super easy. Connect the scanner to your home Wi-Fi and then Update All in the Updates section, and that’s it.

5 **Customer Support**: The USA-based manufacturer YOUCANIC offers excellent customer service, phone and email support, and a comprehensive library of how-to videos.

6. Value: Although state-of-the-art, YOUCANIC is affordable, and you don’t have to break the bank to get professional-level diagnostics. Similar scan tools from other brands, such as Autel Launch or Xtools, are priced at $1000-$3000.

7. **Extensive How-To Tutorials**: YOUCANIC offers thousands of detailed tutorials, compared to a limited assortment of maintenance and repair tutorials on iCarsoft. These tutorials cover varied areas of mechanical serviceability and keep users up to date on exploring the potential of their scanners.

Conclusion

I first used iCarsoft in 2016 when they came out with the Mercedes-Benz MB II iCarsfot scanner, and I used it for a few years. It was the leading scan tool then and helped me save money there is no doubt about that. Then, in 2021, I wanted something better with more vehicle coverage, and that is when I got my YOUCANIC scanner. I have loved using my YOUCANIC scanner. It is easier to use than iCarsoft and offers all makes support and all system diagnostics. It provides free lifetime updates. YOUCANIC has tons of free how-to videos and tutorials online. YOUCANIC has better support than iCarosft, considering that you get your email replied to on the same day vs. iCarsoft reply from China in one or two days. YOUCANIC also has more bidirectional active tests and over 40 maintenance functions missing on iCarsoft. Even though now iCarsoft has not come with their multi-brand scanner, the iCarosft CR Pro, it is still outdated. The CR Pro screen is not a touchscreen but a touchscreen on the YOUCANIC. In addition, the iCarsoft CR Pro needs to include many active tests and bidirectional functions, and the vehicle coverage is less extensive than YOUCANIC UCAN-II-B. Overall, I don’t think you can go wrong with either scanner for diagnostics needs. I believe in the long run, the YOUCANIC is, a better scan tool with great value and even better support.