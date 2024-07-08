Joey Hand Leads RFK in P4 Finish at Chicago Street Course

Keselowski Finishes 18th After Last Lap Spin; Buescher 20th in Streets of Chicago

CHICAGO (July 7, 2024) – Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race from the streets of Chicago was filled with drama – primarily from heavy rains which again plagued the afternoon – and ultimately forced the race to be shortened to 58 laps. Joey Hand led RFK with a career-best P4 finish in the #Stage60 Ford after winning stage two, while Brad Keselowski finished 18th and Chris Buescher 20th in the second-ever trip to the streets of Chicago.

Due to lingering rains and multiple delays, NASCAR was ultimately forced to shorten the race. It was determined that the white flag would fly at 8:20 p.m. CT, and that determination came to fruition as the field crossed lap 56 at 8:20 p.m. CT.

“It was a great day, I am all grins,” Hand said following the race. “That was a lot of fun. It is fun when you have a car that is going forward. RFK, this #Stage60 car and this group of guys and gals was awesome. We had such a good time together. We didn’t qualify well but I told them that we were way better than that. I laid in bed last night and dreamt about driving to the front. It was a lot of fun.

“I love those conditions where everyone has to find a different way and it isn’t set in stone what you are going to do. I have won a lot of races like that in my life. I thought there was a chance was going to win another one which was going to be huge. To run fourth, starting 38th, with this car, it was a ton of fun. BuildSubmarines.com has a ton of people here and we were in a Ford Mustang. What can you say. We went to the front and I am happy about it.”

For Hand, the top five is the best finish of his NASCAR career, and the best result for the #Stage60 car this season. Keselowski – who finished third in stage two – was inside the top five late but was spun on the final lap to finish 18th.

6 Recap

Keselowski posted one of his career-best qualifying efforts on a road course on Saturday, advancing to the final round in the Elk Grove Village No. 6. He ultimately qualified 10th after a mishap on his final run in the final round, still marking his best qualifying effort of the season on a road course.

Due to repairs needed from the qualifying incident, Keselowski started the race from near the rear of the field. He worked his way to 24th by the end of stage one, just prior to the first of multiple waves of rain that impacted the track surface.

Following his lone pit stop (of the day) at lap 21, Keselowski started stage two in 25th, before the first of two red flags was displayed a handful of laps later. The No. 6 team kept him on track through the end of stage two, earning a P3 finish as daylight dwindled.

He fired back off third at lap 47, and was third again on the race’s final restart at lap 52. He fell to fifth in the final two laps, but was later pushed into the tire barrier on the last lap to ultimately finish 18th.

17 Recap

Like Keselowski, Buescher also had to start from the rear of the field after making repairs on the Fastenal Ford following Saturday’s laps in qualifying. He picked off early spots to 21st by the end of stage one, and following his pit stop at lap 21, fired off 23rd for stage two.

Buescher pitted again from the 11th position as stage two concluded, putting him 22nd on the restart for stage three. From there he fell back to 35th by lap 50, but came back to finish 20th.

60 Recap

Hand – in his first NASCAR event since 2022 – put on a clinic Sunday afternoon in the BuildSubmarines.com Ford. He ultimately drove from 38th-1st over the course of the race, leading seven laps and earning the stage two win.

The No. 60 suffered brake issues in Saturday’s qualifying, putting him near the tail of the field to begin Sunday. Despite that, he drove to 18th by the end of stage one, and restarted 19th following his lone pit stop at lap 21.

Following the onset of rain and pair of red flags, the Ford factory driver began his charge to the front, driving from 16th to 11th in seven laps. As cars began to pit, the No. 60 remained on track to inherit the lead and ultimately win the stage.

Hand led the field to green for stage three, and was slotted P2 on the final caution at lap 50. He fired off second behind the No. 48 on the final restart, before going on to finish fourth.

Up Next

Pocono Raceway hosts the Cup Series next Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

