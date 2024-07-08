Josh Berry to Drive for AM Racing in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Pocono Raceway

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year candidate Josh Berry will drive the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway on July 13, 2024.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team heads to Pennsylvania on the heels of their first Xfinity Series top-10 finish of the season in this past Saturday’s The Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.

Ford Performance and two-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano drove the No. 15 Ford Mustang and earned a solid eighth-place finish after starting a season-high 15th.

For the second straight week, the team is utilizing Ford Performance Cup drivers to help evaluate its program after Hailie Deegan drove for the sophomore Xfinity Series team in the first 17 races of the season.

“We are proud of the hard work of our AM Racing team at the Chicago Street Course last weekend,” said AM Racing team president Wade Moore. We hope to have the opportunity to work with Joey (Logano) again in the future.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with another Ford Performance Cup driver, Josh (Berry), at Pocono Raceway on Saturday afternoon.”

Berry, who currently drives the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, has three prior Xfinity starts at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, including a pole in last year’s race, along with one top-five (third) and two top-10 finishes.

The Henderson, Tenn. native eyes his 96th career Xfinity start filled with five wins, 28 top-five and 52 top-10 finishes.

“I’m really looking forward to being back in the Xfinity Series,” said Berry who announced last week he will join Wood Brothers Racing in 2025. “I can’t thank everyone at AM Racing and Viva Tequila Seltzer enough for the opportunity. Pocono is a fun track, and I believe we can go out and have a solid result.”

Viva Tequila Seltzer, who partnered with the team earlier this season at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, respectively, will continue their support of the organization this weekend in the 90-lap race.

Founded in July 2020 by three former college athletes in Boston, Massachusetts, Viva Tequila Seltzer redefines indulgence with its creation of a healthier tequila-based seltzer. Rooted in health and wellness, Viva offers flavors like Huckleberry, Elderberry, Watermelon and Grapefruit.

Each can is just 88 calories, zero carbs, and zero sugar, while being gluten-free, keto-friendly, vegan, paleo, non-GMO, and kosher.

Stemming from a shared passion of athletics, the founders desired a drink that fit their active lifestyles without compromising taste.

The result is a premium product that doesn’t make you sacrifice your diet while being awesomely refreshing.

Last July, AM Racing earned an eighth-place finish after starting 18th with Brett Moffitt at the “Tricky Triangle.”

﻿The Pocono Mountains 225 (90 laps | 225 miles) is the 19th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, July 13, 2024, from 10:00 – 10:20 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 10:30 a.m. The 38-car field is set to take the green flag later in the day shortly after 3:00 p.m. with live coverage on the USA Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Eastern).

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.