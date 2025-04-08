Schluter®-Systems Makes 2025 Debut With Corey LaJoie at Bristol

Food City 500 Kicks Off Robust Motorsports Campaign for Leader in Innovative Tile Installation Solutions

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 8, 2025) – Schluter®-Systems, a leader in innovative tile installation solutions, kicks off its 2025 motorsports initiatives this weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway by serving as the primary partner for NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie in Sunday’s Food City 500.

LaJoie is a longtime ambassador of Schluter-Systems, with this season serving as his ninth with the company. LaJoie will drive the No. 01 Schluter-Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) at Bristol, where he will make his 275th career Cup Series start and his 14th at the .533-mile, high-banked oval.

“Schluter-Systems continues to be an incredible partner,” LaJoie said. “They’ve been with me since 2017 and together we’ve built a really great program. They bring customers and employees to the racetrack each and every week. It’s impressive to see how much the program has grown over the years. It’s a partnership that’s evolved into a friendship. We’re in this journey together and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Founded by Werner Schlüter in 1975, Schluter-Systems has become an established authority, setting new standards for tile installation while providing educational opportunities for thousands of tile professionals every year.

“Partnering with Corey LaJoie and Rick Ware Racing is an excellent opportunity for Schluter-Systems to connect our passion for innovation and precision with the dynamic world of motorsports,” said Dee DeGooyer, chief sales officer, Schluter-Systems, North America. “This marks our ninth consecutive year supporting Corey, which speaks to the strength of our relationship and the shared values that have driven it forward. Just as every tile installation depends on a strong foundation and attention to detail, success on the track demands the same level of planning, performance and reliability. We see this partnership as a natural extension of our commitment to quality.”

Schluter-Systems will return to LaJoie’s No. 01 machine for the June 28 Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Prior to that event, Schluter-Systems will partner with RWR driver Cody Ware for the May 18 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway and delve into the NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series, where Schluter-Systems will serve as the primary partner for RWR’s Top Fuel dragster driven by Clay Millican in the NHRA New England Nationals May 30-June 1 at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Schluter-Systems across all of our motorsports entities,” said Rick Ware, team owner. “Their continued support of Corey LaJoie speaks volumes, and we’re proud to welcome them back to not only our Cup car at Bristol and Atlanta, but also as a key partner for Cody Ware in the All-Star Race and with Clay Millican in NHRA.

“Schluter-Systems is a brand that understands the value of long-term relationships and consistency – both on the jobsite and at the racetrack. Their commitment to supporting talent and engaging with passionate fanbases makes them an ideal partner as we grow our presence across motorsports.”

When not a primary partner, Schluter-Systems will serve as an associate partner across all of RWR’s motorsports endeavors, which includes NASCAR, NHRA and Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), where RWR riders Briar Bauman and Chase Saathoff compete in SuperTwins and 450 Singles, respectively.

“By fielding entries in different series, we’re able to provide a broader reach to our partners,” Ware said. “When we earn success in one discipline, it’s every partners’ success too. This also allows Schluter-Systems to reach a variety of demographics. They can engage more of their customers and VIP guests with more opportunities and different experiences. Schluter-Systems has really taken advantage of this. We host their guests at every NASCAR and NHRA weekend, as well as AFT events. They’re a great partner and motorsports has proven to be a strong platform to grow their business.”

The No. 01 Schluter-Systems Ford Mustang Dark Horse makes its season debut with LaJoie Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT when practice begins for the Food City 500. Qualifying follows at 3 p.m., with Prime Video broadcasting both live. Sunday’s 500-lap race around Bristol’s concrete-clad surface goes green at 3 p.m. with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Schluter®-Systems:

Schluter-Systems provides innovative and easy-to-use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With more than 8,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter-Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Its educational workshops and intuitive approach to product design supports Schluter’s position as an industry leader in quality and service. Schluter-Systems services North America with multiple training, distribution and manufacturing facilities in Plattsburgh, New York; Reno, Nevada; Fort Worth, Texas; Alpharetta, Georgia and Montreal. For more information, please visit www.schluter.com.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver’s seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes fulltime in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).