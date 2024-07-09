Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 9, 2024) – Layne Riggs reunites with Infinity Communications Group as the duo looks to make their debut at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

After a short break from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series action, Riggs and the team look to bounce back after a difficult Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway race. Riggs, who is making his debut at the 2.5-mile track, will also debut a new Patriotic paint scheme on the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150.

Riggs leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings, sitting 16th in Driver Points and just 80 points below the playoff cutline.

It will be a one-day show for the Truck Series with practice and qualifying on Friday, July 12th at 2:00 pm ET. The CRC Brakleen 175 is schedule for later that evening at 5:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the race live on FS1 or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of Pocono. It’s another one of those tracks that I have never raced at before, so sim time and studying film has been extra important. We have shown a lot of speed these past couple of races, we just haven’t been able to get the finishes we deserve, but I have a good feeling about Pocono. We’re actually bringing the same chassis that we had at Darlington. I know it will be fast, we just have to execute and run a clean race.

“Infinity Communications brought the heat with this paint scheme. It’s awesome. As an American company, Fourth of July is an important holiday for them and it’s an honor to carry this scheme. Hopefully I can show it off with a solid performance and result.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“Pocono will definitely be a challenge, they don’t call it The Tricky Triangle for nothing. We’re prepared though. We had a week in between Nashville and Pocono to double check everything and make sure we’re bringing our best to the track. I’m confident we’ll have speed, we just have to execute and stay out of trouble.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.