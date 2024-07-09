Thad Moffit Joins Young’s Motorsports for Second Half of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 9, 2024) — Thad Moffitt will have a fresh start to the remainder of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, beginning immediately.

The rookie driver will race for Young’s Motorsports in a No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at the Pocono Raceway and throughout the remainder of the season.

Moffitt has amicably split with Lane Moore, owner of Faction46.

Moffitt will retain his familiar No. 46 livery with Young’s Motorsports and is looking forward to the remainder of the season.

“This is the reset that I need,” said Moffitt. “I have raced for Tyler and Young’s Motorsports in the past and we have a great relationship. He has made this transition easy for us, and he has the team and equipment for us to go to Pocono and immediately have a great race. This was a quick move for everyone, but I feel good about it.”

Moffitt will also continue his strong marketing program and partnerships with Clean Harbors, Safety-Kleen, Customers Bank, Pristine Auction, Joe Jurgielewicz and Son – America’s Tastiest Duck, Induction Innovations, LEER, Window World and more.

“Our partners are the true people powering my racing,” continued Moffitt. “We have a responsibility to them to have the best program possible and we needed a change to make that happen. We are going to continue to work with all our partners for the remainder of this year and continue to grow with them next year.”

Moffitt and Young’s Motorsports will debut this Friday night at the Pocono Raceway.

Moffitt will have Joe Jurgielewicz and Son – America’s Tastiest Duck as his primary partner on the truck and is looking forward to the new challenge.

“This will feel a little bit like Daytona this weekend,” mentioned Moffitt. “Everything will be a little bit new for us as a team with new people. But it’s exciting, too. We have a great program and now it’s time to really show what we can do. The new team gives me a lot of hope of some great finishes for the rest of the season.

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

You can follow Moffitt online at thadmoffitt.com and on social media on X (@thadmoffitt), Instagram (@thadmoffitt46), and on Facebook (facebook.com/thadmoffittracing).