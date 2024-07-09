NASCAR Fan Fest, Hauler Parade Count Down to Brickyard Return to Oval

INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, July 9, 2024) – As NASCAR prepares to commemorate 30 years at the Racing Capital of the World, fans have two opportunities to celebrate Brickyard Weekend early with free community events – Brickyard Fan Fest on Thursday, July 11 and Hauler Parade on Thursday, July 18.

“We’ve been counting down to Brickyard Weekend since the return to the oval was announced,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “Fan Fest and Hauler Parade are opportunities to share the anticipation and excitement with fans before the green flag waves on the 30th anniversary of one of the crown jewels in the NASCAR calendar.”

Brickyard Fan Fest Event Details

Bottleworks District

850 Massachusetts Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202

5-8 p.m. ET Thursday, July 11

Brickyard Fan Fest is a family-friendly, free event at Bottleworks District. Fans can expect attractions like race car displays, driver and special guest appearances and a variety of other activations and giveaways. The Garage Food Hall will be open, and fans are encouraged to grab dinner from their favorite vendor.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to watch as Boles makes a special arrival, weather permitting. Joey Logano, driver of the Team Penske No. 22 Ford Mustang and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, will sign autographs and meet with fans from 6-7 p.m. Trivia with The Quizzler will follow the autograph session.

NASCAR Hauler Parade Event Details

Main Street, Speedway, IN

5-7 p.m. ET Thursday, July 18

The NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to kick off Brickyard Weekend on Thursday, July 18. Haulers will drive down Main Street in Speedway in an epic display of color and excitement. Following the parade, the haulers will be displayed on Main Street, where fans can get an up-close look at their favorite driver’s hauler while enjoying free entertainment, special guest appearances, race-themed activities, photo opportunities and more. The family-friendly event is free for fans of all ages. In addition, Main Street establishments will be open for business and ready to welcome fans.

The Brickyard Weekend race lineup includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 presented by Advance Auto Parts on Saturday, July 20 and the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 presented by PPG on Sunday, July 21. Both series will practice Friday, July 19.

Tickets for Friday start at $25. Tickets for Saturday start at $40, with Sunday tickets for the Brickyard 400 presented by PPG starting at $45. Kids 15 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a General Admission adult ticketholder. Fans who purchase either a Saturday or Sunday ticket also receive a complimentary Friday ticket.

NASCAR celebrates 30 years at the Racing Capital of the World in 2024 with the return to the oval at IMS.

The inaugural Brickyard 400 took place Aug. 6, 1994, with racing legend and Hoosier icon Jeff Gordon capturing the first of his five Brickyard 400 victories. The inaugural event was the first race other than the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge to be held at IMS since 1916. From 1994 to 2020, the race was held on the 2.5-mile oval before shifting to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course over the last three years as part of a tripleheader weekend with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Visit IMS.com for ticket information for Brickyard Weekend on July 19-21.