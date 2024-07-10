Fooz Fighters to rock infield party during Atlanta’s fall NASCAR weekend

HAMPTON, Ga. (July 10, 2024) – Award winning Foo Fighters tribute band Fooz Fighters will rock Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield party during this fall’s NASCAR weekend.

Winners on the TV series “Clash of the Cover Bands”, the Fooz Fighters will bring their high-energy rock concert experience and tribute to the iconic rock band Foo Fighters to the Peach Pit stage on Saturday night, Sept. 7. The party starts after the checkered flag for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250.

The Fooz Fighters live concert is just part of the fun and entertainment fans will enjoy in the Peach Pit. Every NASCAR weekend at AMS, this can’t-miss infield attraction is packed with games and activities like mechanical bulls, cornhole, laser lights shows, and fireworks to cap off the night. All ticketholders and fans camping at the speedway are invited to join the fun for no additional cost.

The Peach Pit party is part of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s fall NASCAR weekend Sept. 6-8, headlined by the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday, Sept. 8. This action-packed event will be the first in NASCAR’s 2024 playoffs. 16 drivers’ championship hopes will be on the line as racing’s biggest stars take on Atlanta’s 28-degree banks.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart kicks off the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. 16 drivers begin their quest to hoist the Brian France trophy on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Accompanying the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart is the Focused Health 250 on Saturday, Sept. 7. With just three races remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, the rising stars of NASCAR will have added pressure to secure their place in the postseason with a trip to victory lane.

More information on the Sept. 6-8 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Follow Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Keep track of all of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s events by following on Twitter, Instagram, and become a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Atlanta Motor Speedway mobile app.