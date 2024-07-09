Pratt Miller Motorsports Announces New Partnership with Haas Automation

New Hudson, MI – July 9, 2024 – Pratt Miller, an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] business, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Haas Automation, the leading manufacturer of CNC machine tools. This collaboration marks Haas Automation’s first foray into the world of sports car racing, aligning with the iconic yellow Corvettes of Pratt Miller Motorsports.

The partnership with Haas Automation is set to revolutionize the precision and efficiency of machine work at Pratt Miller’s state-of-the-art facility in New Hudson, MI. Haas CNC machines are renowned for their exceptional performance, reliability, and innovation, making them the perfect complement to Pratt Miller’s commitment to excellence in motorsports engineering.

“We are thrilled to welcome Haas Automation to the Pratt Miller Motorsports family,” said Brandon Widmer, Motorsports Vice President at Pratt Miller. “Their reputation for producing world-class CNC machines aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the highest quality and performance for our race team as well as our other Mobility and Defense business units.”

“We are excited to enter the sports car racing arena with Pratt Miller Motorsports,” said Peter Zierhut, Haas Automation Vice President. “Our CNC machines are designed to deliver precision and efficiency, and we are excited to explore the world of IMSA with one of the most iconic teams. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”

This partnership signifies a significant milestone for both Pratt Miller Motorsports and Haas Automation, as they join forces to elevate the entire Corvette Racing program. The integration of Haas CNC machines will not only enhance the manufacturing capabilities at Pratt Miller but also pave the way for future innovations in sports car racing.

For more information about Pratt Miller Motorsports and Haas Automation, please visit www.prattmiller.com and www.HaasCNC.com/motorsports

About Pratt Miller

Founded in 1989, Pratt Miller, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Defense, is a ground-breaking product development company that solves its customers most technical and complex challenges in the Motorsports, Defense, and Mobility industries.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 17,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common purpose: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Hinowa, Power Towers, Pierce®, MAXIMETAL, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™ Communications, Oshkosh® Airport Products, Oshkosh AeroTech™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

