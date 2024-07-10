Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Pocono Raceway

Race Notes

Pocono Raceway

The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, July 14 at 2:30PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four starts at Pocono Raceway and earned a best finish of 17th place.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned six top 10s, 17 top 20s and led 49 laps.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Pocono is a racetrack I have always found unique. When the setup is right, it can be a lot of fun. We’ve had good speed in both our Cup and Xfinity cars in the past so I think it’s a weekend that can be good for us. We need a good weekend so hopefully we can build some momentum.” – AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway

No. 16 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger has made 23 NCS starts at Pocono Raceway. Allmendinger has earned two top-10 finishes and led five laps.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Allmendinger has made eight starts and earned three top-10 finishes and led 13 laps.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“Pocono can be rewarding with good fuel strategies and good straightaway speed. The key is getting off turn three and ride quality over the bumps in track. I feel like we are better on this aero-package than the short-track package, so hopefully we can keep the momentum going that we’ve had the last couple weeks.” – Daniel Hemric on Pocono Raceway

No. 31 Poppy Bank Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at Pocono Raceway, earning a best finish of seventh.

Hemric has led three laps at Pocono Raceway.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned three top 10s, nine top-20 finishes and has led 14 laps.

This weekend, Hemric’s No. 31 Camaro ZL1 will feature Poppy Bank’s premier online savings account.

Poppy Bank’s premier online savings account starts with a 5.50% Annual Percentage Yield (currently the highest in the nation) and is available online to any qualifying individual in the United States (terms and conditions apply). For more information, visit Poppy Bank‘s website.

Race Details

Pocono Raceway

Explore The Pocono Mountains 225

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 13 at 3:00PM EDT

USA | MRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 16 starts at Pocono Raceway in the NXS. The team has led 36 laps and earned four top five and 10 top-10 finishes there.

Across 16 starts at Pocono, Kaulig Racing has qualified in the top five six times.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, seven top fives, 17 top-10 finishes and led 125 laps.

DANIEL DYE

“Super excited to race at Pocono again this weekend. It will be my third different vehicle that I’ve driven at this racetrack, so it’ll be fun to try and use what I’ve learned in the other cars to help me on Saturday. Really happy to have Champion Container back on board with us this weekend, and hopefully we can put our red and yellow Kaulig Racing Camaro up front for everyone that is coming out to support us.” – Daniel Dye on Pocono Raceway

No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet Camaro

Daniel Dye is coming off a 10th-place finish at Iowa Speedway on June 15, his best finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dye is set to make his third career start at Pocono Raceway. His previous attempts include the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 and the ARCA Menards Series in 2022.

Champion Container will serve as the primary partner on the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro for the second time this season. It was previously showcased at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

JOSH WILLIAMS

“My early years going to Pocono, we had some great success there. It hasn’t been that way recently, but I think we’ve got the capability to turn in a good top-10 finish there.” – Josh Williams on Pocono Raceway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Josh Williams has made seven starts in the NXS at Pocono Raceway. His best finish there (15th) came in 2019.

Prior to running full time in the NXS, Williams made nine starts at Pocono in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS). He achieved one top five and five top-10 finishes in the AMS at Pocono.

Williams sits 18th in the NXS points standings with three top 10s and 14 laps led.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

”Pocono is a racetrack I have always found unique. When the setup is right, it can be a lot of fun. We’ve had good speed in both our Cup and Xfinity cars in the past so I think it’s a weekend that can be good for us. We need a good weekend so hopefully we can build some momentum.” – AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made two NXS starts at Pocono Raceway, earning two top-five finishes and an average finish of 4.5.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Allmendinger has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes and has led 32 laps. Allmendinger currently sits seventh in NXS driver standings.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“Crazy weekend in Chicago! It was great to put my WeatherTech Chevy in victory lane again. It’s so awesome to get another win in a city [Chicago] that is so special to me and to win my third race of the season is really cool. Excited to have WeatherTech back on board with us this weekend at Pocono [Raceway], another track I haven’t been to before, so should be fun! Looking forward to another great Saturday afternoon with my No. 97 Kaulig Racing team.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Pocono Raceway

No. 97 WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen captured his third win of the season at the Chicago Street Race and his second overall victory on the street course in Downtown Chicago, his first coming in the 2023 NCS race there. Van Gisbergen heads to Pocono Raceway for the first time this weekend to race at the Tricky Triangle in Long Pond, Pa.

Last weekend in Chicago, Van Gisbergen secured his second pole award of the season to start the 50-lap event. Van Gisbergen captured the stage one win on Saturday and led 14 laps before taking the lead with two laps remaining, earning his third NXS victory of the season.

Van Gisbergen has led a total of 79 laps in his first career season in the NXS.

The three-time Supercars Champion and his No. 97 Chevrolet will carry the white-and-red WeatherTech livery this weekend in Pocono. For decades, WeatherTech has delivered on its promise of quality and craftsmanship through a commitment to American-made auto, home and pet products. More information can be found at weathertech.com.

Van Gisbergen and his No. 97 Kaulig Racing team lead the NXS in wins this season (three) and currently sits 11th in driver standings heading into the weekend.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.