JR Motorsports — NXS Pocono Preview

TRACK – Pocono Raceway (2.5 mile track)

NXS RACE – Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 (90 laps / 225 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 RTIC Outdoors Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 18

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 118

Avg. Finish: 16.0

Points: 10th

Sam Mayer heads up north to Long Pond, Penn. for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway.

The 21-year-old driver has tallied one top-five and two top-10 efforts at the Tricky Triangle with his best of second coming at this event last season. Mayer also made his first NXS start at Pocono in 2021.

Crew chief Mardy Lindley has one win atop the pit box at Pocono coming in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018.

The Franklin, Wis. native will carry the red, white, and blue colorway this weekend as RTIC Outdoors is back onboard the No. 1 Chevrolet.

Sam Mayer

“I always look forward to racing at Pocono, as it is one of the more fun tracks on the schedule. Chicago did not go our way but I know these guys are working endlessly to give me fast race cars each and every week and I am stoked to see what we unload with on Saturday. Last year, we came up just one spot short so I am ready to take the momentum we have and carry this No. 1 RTIC Outdoors Chevrolet into Victory Lane this Saturday.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 18

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 487

Avg. Finish: 14.2

Points: 2nd

In eight career starts in the NXS at Pocono, Justin Allgaier has amassed two top fives and four top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in 2017.

Dating back to 2019, Allgaier has led laps in each NXS event at Pocono and finished inside the top 10 in three of the five races. Allgaier additionally captured the pole position in 2022.

Allgaier has previously gone to Victory Lane on tracks 2.5-miles or greater in the NXS, capturing the checkered flag on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2018 and at Daytona International Speedway in the summer of 2023.

This weekend marks the first race for Carolina Carports onboard the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Justin Allgaier

“Pocono is for sure one of the most unique tracks we go to on the schedule. Each corner is so different and really keeps you on edge throughout the course of a run. Hopefully we can have a nice, smooth day out there this weekend and come away with a shot at the win with this No. 7 team. I know that we are ready to go and give it all we have, especially with having Carolina Carports come onboard for the first time this season. We just need to execute the way we have been and I know we’ll be where we want to be in the end.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 18

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 16.4

Points: 12th

Sammy Smith will head to the Poconos this weekend for his third NXS start on the 2.5-mile triangular track.

In Smith’s two NXS starts at the Tricky Triangle, he qualified in the top-10 both times and came home with a sixth-place finish in 2023.

In 2022, the Iowa native qualified on the pole at Pocono for the ARCA Menards Series.

The No. 8 JRM Chevrolet will display Watsontown Trucking Company on the TV panel this weekend. They’re a family-owned company that originated in 1941 in Milton, PA.

Sammy Smith

“I’ve had really strong qualifying runs here at Pocono in the past couple years in the Xfinity and ARCA series, so I’m hoping I can continue that this weekend and get us a good starting spot. JRM has done well there in the past as well, so I’m looking forward to seeing what this No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet team can do once we hit the track.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Cheez-It Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 18

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 19.4

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made eight NXS starts at Pocono and has scored three top-10 finishes. His best finish of seventh came during the 2021 and 2023 seasons.

In 55 starts at tracks measuring over 2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded eight top-five and 24 top-10 finishes, while leading the field for 168 laps.

Jones currently sits just 67 markers below the playoff cutline with eight races remaining in the regular season.

Crew chief Phillip Bell has one win at Pocono in the NXS as lead engineer on the No. 9 Camaro in 2022.

Cheez-It, the family-favorite cheese cracker, will adorn the hood of Jones’ Chevy Camaro this weekend for the first time at Pocono.

Brandon Jones

“We had some speed last weekend in Chicago, but I am looking forward to Pocono. This No. 9 team has been dominant here in the past, so I know that they are putting in the work to make sure we roll out a fast car on race day. Pocono is a tough track, but Phillip (Bell, crew chief) and I have been doing everything we can to make sure I am ready to battle towards the front and get this team a finish they deserve.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Pocono Raceway: JR Motorsports has competed at Pocono Raceway a combined 31 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2016. In those starts at the 2.5-mile track, the organization has recorded one win, nine top-fives, and 19 top-10s, with an average finish of 12.0.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, July 13 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. ET.