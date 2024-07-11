Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Pocono Raceway – July 2024

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway this week for a full schedule of racing. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series headlines Friday evening, followed by the Xfinity Series Saturday at 3 p.m. On Sunday afternoon the Cup Series takes center stage with The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com.

With Alex Bowman’s win at the Chicago Street course, 12 Cup Series drivers have secured a place in the 16-driver Playoff field – Bowman, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

Six Xfinity Series competitors have earned a spot in the 12-driver Playoff field via wins, including Shane van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and Jesse Love. Cole Custer (the current points leader) is also eligible for the Playoffs, leaving 5 open spots.

Only four Truck Series drivers have guaranteed their place in the 10-driver Playoff field with wins – Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth -leaving six remaining spots

NASCAR Press Pass will be live post-qualifying for the Cup Series and post-race for all series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 12

2 p.m.: Truck Series Practice

Timed/All Entries/20 minutes – FS2

2:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap – FS2

5:30 p.m.: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175

Stages 15/30/70 Laps = 175 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

2023 race winner: Kyle Busch

Purse: $757,128

Saturday, July 13

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice

Timed/All Entries/20 minutes – USA

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying

Impound/All Entries/ Single Vehicle/1 Lap – USA

Noon: Cup Series Practice

Timed/Group A & B – 20 Minutes Each Group

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

12:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying

Impound/Group A & B/Single Vehicle: 1 Lap/2 Rounds

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race

Stages 20/40/90 Laps = 225 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

2023 race winner: Austin Hill

Purse: $1,439,558

Sunday, July 14

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com

Stages 30/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM

2023 race winner: Denny Hamlin

Purse: $7,776,907