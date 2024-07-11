ANCEL Bidirectional Automotive Scanner
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Pocono Raceway – July 2024

By Angie Campbell
Photo by Jeff Clemmons for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway this week for a full schedule of racing. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series headlines Friday evening, followed by the Xfinity Series Saturday at 3 p.m. On Sunday afternoon the Cup Series takes center stage with The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VisitPA.com.

With Alex Bowman’s win at the Chicago Street course, 12 Cup Series drivers have secured a place in the 16-driver Playoff field – Bowman, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric.

Six Xfinity Series competitors have earned a spot in the 12-driver Playoff field via wins, including Shane van Gisbergen, Chandler Smith, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier and Jesse Love. Cole Custer (the current points leader) is also eligible for the Playoffs, leaving 5 open spots.

Only four Truck Series drivers have guaranteed their place in the 10-driver Playoff field with wins – Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth -leaving six remaining spots

NASCAR Press Pass will be live post-qualifying for the Cup Series and post-race for all series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 12
2 p.m.: Truck Series Practice
Timed/All Entries/20 minutes – FS2

2:30 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying
Impound/All Entries/Single Vehicle/1 Lap – FS2

5:30 p.m.: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175
Stages 15/30/70 Laps = 175 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM
2023 race winner: Kyle Busch
Purse: $757,128

Saturday, July 13
10 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice
Timed/All Entries/20 minutes – USA

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying
Impound/All Entries/ Single Vehicle/1 Lap – USA

Noon: Cup Series Practice
Timed/Group A & B – 20 Minutes Each Group
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

12:45 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying
Impound/Group A & B/Single Vehicle: 1 Lap/2 Rounds
USA/MRN/SiriusXM

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 race
Stages 20/40/90 Laps = 225 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
2023 race winner: Austin Hill
Purse: $1,439,558

Sunday, July 14
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.com
Stages 30/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
2023 race winner: Denny Hamlin
Purse: $7,776,907

Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
