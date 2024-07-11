The Domino Effect and Transition of Stewart-Haas Racing’s Drivers in 2024

In a span of three weeks during the 2024 summer stretch, three-quarters of Stewart-Haas Racing’s (SHR) current driver lineup in the NASCAR Cup Series division have found new teams to call home for the 2025 season. The change in teams that include rising stars Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe and Noah Gragson are all pieces of a domino effect that center towards the rapid, downsizing transition of SHR’s program for the foreseeable future.

The domino effect of SHR during the 2024 season originated on May 28th when co-owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart announced the decision that the organization, which has notched two Cup Series championships and 69 victories in 15 seasons, would cease operations at this season’s conclusion. The news ignited a shockwave across the NASCAR community that left many involved with SHR, including the competitors across the Cup and Xfinity Series divisions, uncertain about the future.

Nearly a month later on June 20th, Gene Haas flipped the script by announcing that SHR would be rebranded to Haas Factory Team. The brand change for SHR would result in Haas retaining one of its four Cup Series charters and field one Cup and two Xfinity teams for the 2025 season. It did not, however, guarantee all SHR competitors a landing spot for either ride as all were left to pursue new opportunities while balancing their mentality on the track for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Then on June 26th, Chase Briscoe emerged as the first SHR competitor to land a new home for the 2025 season after he inked a multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing to pilot the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE entry. Briscoe, who is currently ranked in 16th place in this year’s driver’s standings as he bids to make the 2024 Playoffs, is set to replace Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion who is set to retire from full-time competition after this season. Ironically, Briscoe succeeded veteran Clint Bowyer in SHR’s No. 14 entry when Bowyer announced his retirement from full-time racing after the 2020 season just as Briscoe was commencing his Cup campaign driving for SHR and his childhood hero, Tony Stewart.

Briscoe’s transition to Joe Gibbs Racing occurs as the Mitchell, Indiana, native is currently competing in his fourth consecutive full-time season in the Cup Series, all behind the wheel of SHR’s No. 14 Ford entry. His top accomplishment as a Cup SHR competitor is notching his first career victory at Phoenix Raceway in March 2022, where he became the 200th competitor overall to win in NASCAR’s premier series. The Phoenix victory guaranteed Briscoe a spot into the 2022 Cup Playoffs, where he would transfer from the Round of 16 to 8 before he settled in ninth place in the final standings.

In addition to making 128 current Cup starts while logging in a total of 27 top-10 results and two poles, Briscoe has 11 career wins in the Xfinity Series, all with SHR from 2018-20. During the 2020 season, where he won nine races, the Hoosier native transferred all the way to the Championship 4 round and contended for the series’ title at Phoenix Raceway before settling in fourth place in the final standings. Before his success in the Xfinity circuit, he scored his first Craftsman Truck Series career victory in the 2017 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway and claimed the 2016 ARCA Menards Series championship. With all of Briscoe’s current stock car success occurring while sporting the Blue Ford Oval logo in front of his entries, the Ford racing family will be minus one star as Briscoe will be piloting a Toyota for the first time in 2025 since the 2013 ARCA Menards Series West season.

Photo by Chad Wells for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Eight days after Briscoe’s announcement on July 3rd, Josh Berry was selected to pilot the iconic No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry for the Wood Brothers Racing organization. Berry’s news comes as he is campaigning in his first full-time season both in the Cup Series and in the No. 4 SHR Ford entry, where he replaced the 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick after Harvick retired from full-time racing following the 2023 season. The 33-year-old Berry from Hendersonville, Tennessee, is currently leading the 2024 Cup Rookie-of-the-Year standings and is ranked in 21st place in the driver’s standings on the strength of two top-five results and four top-10 results through 20 starts.

Before competition in the Cup Series, Berry scored five victories in the Xfinity Series and made the Championship 4 field during the 2022 season, all while driving for JR Motorsports. He is also the all-time wins leader in the CARS Tour and CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour at 22 and is a former champion in both the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and the CARS divisions.

Berry, who became the second competitor to pilot SHR’s No. 4 entry, is set to become the 48th competitor overall to make at least one start for the Wood Brothers in 2025, with the organization still pursuing its goal of achieving 100 victories in NASCAR’s premier series. Berry is also set to replace Harrison Burton, a third-year Cup Series competitor for the Wood Brothers and the 2020 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year whose plans for the 2025 season remain uncertain.

Recently on July 10th, Noah Gragson removed his name from this year’s Silly Season list after it was announced that he would be joining forces with Front Row Motorsports for the 2025 season. Gragson, a 25-year-old native from Las Vegas, Nevada, is competing in his first full-time Cup season with SHR and in the No. 10 Ford after having his 2023 Cup campaign evaporating midway into the season following an off-track social media action that resulted in him being suspended and spending a month completing NASCAR’s sensitivity training program, RISE, before his suspension was lifted, all while competing for Legacy Motor Club. Currently, Gragson is ranked in 23rd place in the 2024 driver’s standings after recording six top-10 results through 20 scheduled starts. His best result in a Cup race is a third-place run generated at Talladega this past May.

Before the 2024 season, Gragson was competing with Legacy Motor Club prior to his mid-season suspension. Previously, he made select Cup starts between Beard Motorsports, Kaulig Racing and Hendrick Motorsports during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He is also a 13-time race winner in the Xfinity Series and a two-time Craftsman Truck Series race winner, where he has finished a career-best runner-up in the final standings for both seasons.

Gragson, who is set to become the 44th competitor overall to make at least one Cup start with Front Row Motorsports, is set to be teammates with Todd Gilliland as part of the team’s three-car stable lineup for the 2025 season. Ironically, Gragson and Gilliland were teammates in the Truck Series during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, where both drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Front Row Motorsports’ third driver for the third Cup entry is yet to be determined as Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 champion who is in his seventh season with the organization, is set to join Spire Motorsports for next season.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

As Berry, Briscoe and Gragson prepare for new adventures in 2025, Ryan Preece, the fourth Stewart-Haas Racing competitor, has yet to secure a new ride at this season’s conclusion. Preece, the 2013 Whelen Modified Tour champion from Berlin, Connecticut, is currently campaigning in his second full-time season with SHR and in the No. 41 Ford entry, where he is ranked in 26th place in the driver’s standings on the strength of two top-10 results and a strong fourth-place run at Nashville Superspeedway in late June.

Through 171 current starts in the Cup Series, Preece’s highlights include winning his first pole position at Martinsville Speedway in April 2023, where he would lead a race-high 135 laps, and notching a total of four top-five results. Additional highlights for Preece across NASCAR’s top three national touring series include winning twice in both the Xfinity and Truck Series apiece, all while he continues to pursue his first Cup victory and that would enable him to be a force to be reckoned with in the Cup division for years to come.

Preece is not the only SHR competitor who is a free agent looking ahead to the 2025 NASCAR season. SHR’s two full-time Xfinity Series competitors that include Cole Custer and Riley Herbst have also yet to establish their plans for the future.

Custer, the reigning Xfinity Series champion and the current 2024 regular-season points leader from Ladera Ranch, California, is currently competing in his fifth full-time season in the Xfinity circuit, where he is piloting the No. 00 Ford Mustang, and second in a row since returning from full-time Cup Series racing from 2020 to 2022. During Custer’s three-year Cup campaign, he notched his first career victory at Kentucky Speedway in July 2020 following a four-wide pass for the lead on the final lap. Custer’s Kentucky victory automatically guaranteed him a spot in the 2020 Cup Playoffs. Despite ending up in 16th place in the final standings, Custer claimed the 2020 Rookie-of-the-Year title. To go along with one Cup career victory, Custer has also accumulated 13 victories in the Xfinity circuit and two in the Truck circuit, where he holds the record for being the youngest winner in the latter series at age 16. With Custer’s father, Joe, set to become the president of Haas’ rebranded team in 2025, Cole Custer is widely rumored to claim the seat of Haas’ lone Cup program entry, though an official announcement has yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Herbst, a one-time Xfinity Series race winner and driver of the No. 98 Ford Mustang from Las Vegas, Nevada, is left with uncertainly looking ahead to next season despite being on track to contend in this year’s Xfinity Playoffs as he is ranked in sixth place in the regular-season standings. Herbst is currently campaigning in his fifth consecutive full-time season in the Xfinity circuit and fourth with SHR amid an eventful career where he has recorded 79 top-10 results in 160 Xfinity starts and made the series’ Playoffs from 2020 to 2022. In addition to racing full-time in the Xfinity Series, Herbst has made seven Cup starts over the previous two seasons, including three between Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports. With a variety of stars left with uncertainty ahead of the 2025 season, it all but creates a variety of opportunities for Herbst to land a new home for the foreseeable future.

Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

With Stewart-Haas Racing set for major downsizing changes in 2025, the organization’s 2024 NASCAR season continues with the series’ lone visit to Pocono Raceway. SHR’s Xfinity Series program competes at Pocono for the Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 this Saturday, July 13th, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network while SHR’s Cup program competes in The Great American Getaway 400 this Sunday, July 14th, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.