Cadillac at Brazil: Battling back for solid result

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R holds distinction of only Hypercar to qualify in top 4 past 3 races

SAO PAULO, Brazil (July 14, 2024) – In what could have been a disappointing end to a promising start Sunday in the Rolex 6 Hours of Sao Paulo, the Cadillac Racing team battled back from a mid-race delay to challenge for a points-paying position.

Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn, driving the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, didn’t put a wheel wrong and finished 13th in the fifth round of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) after an unscheduled pit stop in the hotly contested race among 19 Hypercar competitors diminished a run for the podium.

The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R qualified fourth to mark the third consecutive race it secured a top-four starting spot and earn the distinction of being the only Hypercar entry to qualify on the top two rows in each of the past three Hyperpole sessions.

Bamber held the starting position for the most part through his initial two stints on the tight and twisting 2.677-mile (4.409 km), 15-turn Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit that significantly stresses right-side Michelin tires.

With 3 hours, 55 minutes left and running fourth in the 19-car order, Bamber gave way to Lynn for the middle section of the race. With four fresh tires, fuel and energy replenished, Lynn was in position to challenge the leaders. But two laps into the stint, he reported a vibration, and the Chip Ganassi Racing-run crew called him in for examination.

Though the issue was quickly resolved, Lynn dropped to the bottom of the running order and battled his way to 14th before handing off the wheel to Bamber to close out the final 1 hour, 31 minutes of the WEC’s return to Interlagos after a 10-year absence. Following the final service stop for right-side tires and fuel/energy with 39 minutes remaining, Bamber pushed without fuel concerns to the checkered flag.

The No. 8 Toyota GR010, which qualified second, won the race.

Lynn’s best lap in Hyperpole was only .256 of a second off the pole-winning time and .134 of a second from a third consecutive front-row start. The No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R qualified second at Spa-Francorchamps and at Circuit de la Sarthe for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the previous outings.

For editorial use: Cadillac Racing photos from the Sao Paulo race weekend

The next WEC race is Sept. 1 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, where Bamber is a two-time winner in WEC competition. Bamber and Lynn will participate in a two-day test next week at the circuit in preparation for the Lone Star Le Mans.

Alex Lynn: “We unfortunately had a problem on the pit stop where we had to come back in and reseat the right-front wheel and that took us out of contention for a good result today. That’s the margins in WEC. Any small error will cost you dearly, and unfortunately that was us today. I think we had a solid race, a solid car and good performance. It’s just a shame not to reward everyone for the efforts. (qualifying in top four in each of the past three races) It’s a credit to the team and credit for all the hard work we do. Certainly, on one lap we manage to pull out a good result. Now we just want to put it in the race.”

Earl Bamber: “We managed to fight back, have good car speed but seem to have misfortune every race. We need to work out some details, execute better so we can score some points.”