Chase Sexton Returns to the Top at Philadelphia Supercross

Cole Davies Dominates 250SX Class East/West Showdown #2

Philadelphia, Pa., (April 12, 2025) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton recovered from a first turn tangle and then put on an impressive charge to win Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Philadelphia Supercross victory tightened up the points as the final four rounds of the season promise to be thrilling.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb also recovered from the multi-rider first turn incident and matched Sexton pass for pass through the pack. Webb earned second place inside Lincoln Financial Field and retains the championship points lead by 12 points over Sexton. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen grabbed the Holeshot then led for the majority of the race despite nursing a bad ankle injury. Both divisions of the 250SX Class competed head-to-head in the season’s second 250SX Class East/West Showdown and rookie Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies fought past the top racers from both divisions to earn his second win of his pro career.

First place 450SX Class

“It’s time to make or break. I felt great all day, and that’s how you do it: one, one, one, one [fastest qualifier in both sessions, heat race win, Main Event win]. I’m looking forward to the next race, but today was awesome. Good, dry track, not like last weekend, and I’m feeling good on the bike. It’s been fun and today was a good step in the right direction.” – Chase Sexton

Second place 450SX Class

“It was a barn burner. We battled back the whole time. We both got [caught] up in that first turn [tangle]. He got going in front of me and we were coming through the pack together. He was able to charge through, I was coming with and just hoping I could pass guys just as fast as he did. And I did until we got to Kenny. He got around Kenny and put in two or three sprint laps and kinda dictated the race. I had a bad line [in one corner] and it was killing me. I should have caught up on that first, should’ve started jumping that quad sooner; woulda-shoulda-coulda on a lot of things. But he rode great. We’ll come back next weekend and kick his ass, though. [then, in response to a follow up question] …Like I said, I’m ready for the fight, I’ll be there at the end no matter what.” – Cooper Webb

Third place 450SX Class

“When the race time comes, I always seem to buckle up and do what I do. Obviously, I’m not riding the best in general just because I haven’t ridden during the week really since after Indy. It’s been really tough; I’m pretty banged up with the shoulder and the ankle. I know its monotonous to talk about but that’s really what’s holding me back. Especially this track, because we had five right-hand turns to two left-hand turns, and it’s my right ankle. So, I’m [losing] a lot of time in the turn just trying not to put my foot down, because it’s not very fun [to dab the ground at speed]. So I haven’t been in the best spot lately but I’m really trying to keep my head in there. I have a great support team behind me that kinda keeps me out here, because sometimes I do want to quit. But we always come back.” – Ken Roczen, when asked what he’s doing to help his ankle and shoulder injuries heal.

In the second of three 250SX Class East/West Showdowns in 2025, Cole Davies (west) established himself as the fastest 250SX Class racer with a statement ride over top competition. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan, the points leader in the Western Divisional 250SX Class, finished in second. Deegan pushed his way into second late in the race and was unable to mount an attack for the lead. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire grabbed the Holeshot when the race was re-started due to a red flag after Daxton Bennick went down. Hampshire led the early laps of the race and finished as the top racer in the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class; the finish moved Hampshire into a points tie with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, who earned fourth place in his home race of Philadelphia.

First place 250SX Class

“I literally grew up watching all the guys that I’m racing right now. It’s a big stage out here, a lot of people watching, but I just focus on myself. Two in a row, I’m stoked. It’s been a long journey to get where I am. To Will – you get to keep your hair, mate. That’s two. So he gets to keep his hair, doesn’t get shaved, so he’s safe. I’m stoked, big thanks to the whole Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team and my mechanic Lach [Lachlan Mills]. We’ve been putting in the work… The whole group around me is just very, very good and striving to be the best they can. So I’m just stoked for everyone around me.” – Cole Davies, on the podium.

Second place 250SX Class

“It took me a little bit to find my flow, and right in that middle [portion of the race] is where I really found my flow. It was like the best I’ve felt in a long time. I really just locked in perfect laps and didn’t make any mistakes after I got around Hammaker and Hampshire. I was flowing, slowly reeling in Cole. He ended up getting the Dub [win], I got second. That just felt good… That first part of that race I was a little too slow. I think I didn’t sprint hard enough, and I’ve just got to work on stuff like that. I don’t know whether it’s in my mind, like ‘championship mode,’ where I just try to be smart and not go down during those first few laps that’s hindering me. I mean, it’s working [for the points lead], so I don’t want to change it too much. Yeah, I definitely need to pick it up those first few laps.” – Haiden Deegan, at the post race conference, streamed live on the Monster Energy Supercross YouTube channel.

Third place 250SX Class

“The things that went through my head going into that first turn, on the first start [when Hampshire crashed in the first start before the red-flag restart], I felt [my injured wrist] cracking and popping. It was literally locked in with handlebars with, I think it was [Coty] Schock on the inside. I just couldn’t get out of it, and the things running through your head are, ‘Man, did you do it again?!’ I got up and felt pretty good… you never want to see it, but a red flag came out. This one definitely worked in my favor. We got a re-start. You don’t get these chances all the time. So I absolutely crushed that second start and it was literally perfect. I led a bit but just did not feel good… I’m thankful to get out of here with good points and tied for the lead now.” – RJ Hampshire, at the post race conference, streamed live on the Monster Energy Supercross YouTube channel.

VIPs on hand at the Philly Supercross included Bron Breakker, WWE Intercontinental Champion who was taking in his first Supercross on a rare weekend off from his pro wrestling schedule, including WrestleMania 41 just seven days away. Regarding the Supercross Fanfest experience in Philadelphia, Breakker said, “This is crazy, like how big this is, how much is going on, it’s crazy, man… I’ve ridden dirt bikes my whole life, four-wheelers and dirt bikes, I’m just excited to see, how talented [they are], what these guys can do today.” He got his answer early, and after the heat races said, “Watching those first couple of heats was crazy, man. The amount of physicality that goes into what these guys do on the track is incredible. My hat’s off to ‘em, these incredible athletes. What a great show.”

More race fans are discovering the thrill of Supercross; the 2025 season has already delivered eight of the top 10 most-streamed races, and viewership is up 21% over the previous season. The race action can be watched live and on-demand on Peacock. Select races are available on NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms. CNBC airs an encore every Monday following a race at 1:00a.m. ET. Live Spanish-language coverage for every round is available on Telemundo Deportes’ Facebook and YouTube channels. International fans can watch the racing live on the SuperMotocross Video Pass (supermotocross.tv) with the option of English, Spanish and French language broadcasts. Live audio coverage can be heard on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will be the site of Round 14 of the 2025 Supercross season. Like the Philly race, East Rutherford will present a daytime race schedule, with opening ceremonies beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET and racing starting at 3:00 p.m ET airing live on NBC and Peacock. Tickets are available now for the final four rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. For more current race results and standings, race result archives, video highlights, and to purchase tickets please go to SupercrossLIVE.com.

