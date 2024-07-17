Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150

Indianapolis Raceway Park Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 17, 2024) – Layne Riggs is back in action this Friday night, under the lights of the Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP).

Following a 30th place finish at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Riggs and the team look to bounce back at a place that has been good for the 22-year-old rookie. With only two previous starts at the 0.686-mile track, Riggs has finished in the Top-10 twice, posting a seventh-place result in 2022 and a third-place result in 2023.

Long John Silvers will join Riggs in his return at IRP, bringing the fan-favorite scheme to the No. 38 Ford F-150.

It will be a one day show for the team with practice and qualifying at 3:30 pm ET. The 200-lap event is scheduled for later that evening at 8:30 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“This is a big weekend for the team and me. We have shown a lot of speed on short tracks this year, and it’s the type of racing I grew up on in my late model days, so I am confident in our performance this weekend. Like I’ve been saying all year, just need to bring a fast Long John Silver’s Ford F-150 and execute on all fronts and I think we have a shot to win.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“This track has Layne’s (Riggs) name written all over it. He is a short track guy through and through. We had a good sim session and are confident that we can execute a solid race, it just comes down to qualifying up front and staying up there.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.