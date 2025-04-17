Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesXFINITY Series
Rockingham Speedway photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham – Did You Know?

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Rockingham Speedway for the 43rd running of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track.

The last Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway was in 2004, and Jamie McMurray claimed the checkered flag. But did you know McMurray won the previous four consecutive Xfinity races held at Rockingham, from 2002 to 2004?

Mark Martin also has four consecutive Xfinity Series wins at Rockingham, but that’s just scratching the surface of Martin’s expertise.

Martin dominates the track’s Xfinity Series record book, holding the top spot in nearly every major category. He has the most poles (6), wins (11), and top-five finishes (16). He also leads in top-10 finishes (20), lead-lap finishes (19), laps completed (4,551), and laps led (1,736).

Kasey Kahne is Back

Kasey Kahne will make his first Xfinity Series start since 2017 in the Richard Childress Racing No. 33 Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway. But did you know that he will be the only driver in the race with a previous Xfinity start at the track?

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway,” Kahne said. “Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool.

“Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test.”

Jeb Burton and Ryan Sieg have each made two previous Truck starts at Rockingham. They join Kahne as the only three drivers entered this weekend who have experience in any NASCAR national series events at Rockingham.

Dash 4 Cash

This year marks the 17th season of the Dash 4 Cash program, which began in 2009. Since then, $6,225,000 has been paid in awards.

Rockingham is the last venue in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash incentive program. Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, and Sammy Smith are eligible to win the $100,00 prize. The bonus goes to the driver with the best finish among them.

Justin Allgaier won the bonus at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway this year. Austin Hill was the top finisher of the eligible drivers at Martinville Speedway and collected $100.000.

But did you know that Jones and Smith will compete in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series races this weekend?

The Races

The Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 is set for 5 p.m. ET Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET with a $782,900 purse.

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, and the final stage ends on Lap 200, for a total distance of 188 miles. The race will be broadcast on FS1, and MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at 4 p.m. ET with a $1,651,939 purse.

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, and the final stage ends on Lap 250, for a total distance of 235 miles. The race will be broadcast on the CW network, and MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous article
Rockingham – NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway Photo Collage
04:30
Video thumbnail
Rockingham Speedway NASCAR Weekend Schedule and Highlights
01:15
Video thumbnail
Bristol Motor Speedway NCS Race Winner Kyle Larson, Cliff Daniels, and Jeff Gordon post-race Q&A
32:26
Video thumbnail
Larson dominates the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway
01:29

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

AM Racing | Harrison Burton Rockingham Speedway April Xfinity Race Preview

Official Release -
AM Racing will embark on its junior year journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 with driver Harrison Burton for the entire 33-race tour.
Read more

POCONO MOUNTAINS VISITORS BUREAU RETURNS WITH MORE ACTION FOR JUNE’S NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE

Official Release -
The annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway will have the same look with the return of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB)
Read more

Plumber Red Flags: Signs You Should Find a New One

SM -
Finding a trustworthy professional is crucial. Unfortunately, not all contractors bring the skill and integrity you need. Some may cut corners, overcharge, or provide you with poor repairs that cause further damage.
Read more

NASCAR Channel Enhances Content Offering With More Live Programming

Official Release -
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) today announced the addition of live programming that enhances the content offering on the NASCAR Channel on Tubi.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category