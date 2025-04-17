NASCAR Xfinity Series at Rockingham – Did You Know?

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Rockingham Speedway for the 43rd running of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the track.

The last Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway was in 2004, and Jamie McMurray claimed the checkered flag. But did you know McMurray won the previous four consecutive Xfinity races held at Rockingham, from 2002 to 2004?

Mark Martin also has four consecutive Xfinity Series wins at Rockingham, but that’s just scratching the surface of Martin’s expertise.

Martin dominates the track’s Xfinity Series record book, holding the top spot in nearly every major category. He has the most poles (6), wins (11), and top-five finishes (16). He also leads in top-10 finishes (20), lead-lap finishes (19), laps completed (4,551), and laps led (1,736).

Kasey Kahne is Back

Kasey Kahne will make his first Xfinity Series start since 2017 in the Richard Childress Racing No. 33 Chevrolet at Rockingham Speedway. But did you know that he will be the only driver in the race with a previous Xfinity start at the track?

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway,” Kahne said. “Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool.

“Very appreciative of the opportunity that Mr. Hendrick, Richard (Childress), and everyone at RCR have given me, along with the support of HendrickCars.com, Chevrolet, Curb Records, and Karavan Trailers. I look forward to hitting the track next week for the test.”

Jeb Burton and Ryan Sieg have each made two previous Truck starts at Rockingham. They join Kahne as the only three drivers entered this weekend who have experience in any NASCAR national series events at Rockingham.

Dash 4 Cash

This year marks the 17th season of the Dash 4 Cash program, which began in 2009. Since then, $6,225,000 has been paid in awards.

Rockingham is the last venue in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash incentive program. Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, and Sammy Smith are eligible to win the $100,00 prize. The bonus goes to the driver with the best finish among them.

Justin Allgaier won the bonus at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway this year. Austin Hill was the top finisher of the eligible drivers at Martinville Speedway and collected $100.000.

But did you know that Jones and Smith will compete in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series races this weekend?

The Races

The Craftsman Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 is set for 5 p.m. ET Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. ET with a $782,900 purse.

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, and the final stage ends on Lap 200, for a total distance of 188 miles. The race will be broadcast on FS1, and MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at 4 p.m. ET with a $1,651,939 purse.

Stage 1 ends on Lap 60, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, and the final stage ends on Lap 250, for a total distance of 235 miles. The race will be broadcast on the CW network, and MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.