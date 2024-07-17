LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

CLUB ENTRY LIST

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

POINT STANDINGS: 31st

ERIK JONES

POINT STANDINGS: 26th

JIMMIE JOHNSON

After three years of racing on the road course at Indianapolis, the NASCAR Cup Series makes its way back to the 2.5-mile rectangular oval on Sunday, July 21st, to compete in the Brickyard 400.

Renaming the Streets: Each year Indianapolis Motor Speedway keeps tradition by renaming the streets of the capitol city for the drivers who compete in the event. This year, Jimmie Johnson is featured just off of Columbus Circle and Meridian as one of the six drivers who have won the event. Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek are on the corners of Washington and Meridian Streets. Click here for the map.

JHN at Indianapolis: John Hunter Nemechek has a small history at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval circuit. The 27-year-old driver has three starts on the 2.5-mile oval in his career. Two of his three starts came in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019; Nemechek’s third start came in 2020 during his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season. In that Cup Series start, he would go on to score a 15th-place finish.

Beshore at Indianapolis: The No. 42 Pye-Barker Crew Chief Ben Beshore is looking to kiss the yard of bricks once again. Beshore was atop of the pit box in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Driver Kyle Busch started from the pole position and went on to lead 46-laps en route the victory. That race marked the only start on the 2.5-mile oval for Beshore.

84 Returns to Indy: Jimmie Johnson returns to the seat of the No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE this weekend; this will mark his sixth start of the season. Johnson has a decorated history at the fame yard of bricks having won on four occasions (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012); he looks to tie former teammate, Jeff Gordon at the top as the winningest drivers in the Brickyard 400, who has five victories. In addition to his success in the NASCAR ranks, Johnson competed in the Indianapolis 500 and was named the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Where it all started: Johnson’s first start in the now NASCAR Xfinity Series came at the nearby Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) in 1998. He would race part time in that Series until 2000 when he went full time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2002.

Carvana Paint Scheme: For the Brickyard 400 this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Johnson will pilot a one-of-a-kind Carvana paint scheme that was designed by his daughters, Genevieve (14) and Lydia (11) in celebration of Father’s Day. The No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE features an imaginative blend of colors and patterns that represent Johnson’s personal life and dynamic racing career, brought to life through the artistic vision of his daughters. The car is covered in pink, turquoise, yellow, and purple doodles along with images of the family’s spirited Jack Russell Terrier, “Charlie Meatball” (who Genevieve spent the most time drawing).

Dad Spotting: A familiar voice will be back on the radio for Johnson this weekend at the Brickyard as his dad Gary will be the Turn 3 spotter for the event assisting longtime spotter Earl Barban with guiding Johnson around the track for 400 miles. Barban and the elder Johnson teamed up at the Indianapolis 500 in 2022 to do the same when Johnson competed in INDYCAR.

“Fast” or famine: Johnson has led 306 laps around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in his career. His last outing in a NASCAR Cup Series car was in 2019, where he led four laps but crashed. He had to sit out of the 2020 event, which was the first race on the GP road course, due to a positive COVID-19 test. Johnson has six top-five and seven top-10 finishes at the historic track. He has five DNF’s across 18 starts.

Top 100: Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner was recently named to ESPN’s Top-100 professional athletes of the 21st century list. Johnson joins Michael Schumacher from the race car driver category and names such Tom Brady, Serena Williams and Dwayne Wade. Click here for the 26-50 list. https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/40446224/top-100-athletes-21st-century

Burdett at Indianapolis: No. 84 crew chief Jason Burdett has wins with Johnson at the Brickyard when he was at Hendrick Motorsports, but he also has a stellar record at the historic track as a crew chief. Burdett has one win, three top-five and four top-10 finishes at Indianapolis with driver Justin Allgaier. The win came in 2018 where Allgaier started second and led 41 laps en route to victory.

Erik Jones at Indianapolis: The last three years in Indianapolis, the NASCAR circuit ran the road course at the track. This year, the sport is bringing back the Indy oval. On the road course over the past three years, Jones earned two top-15s. Before the road course, he has four starts at the oval, his best finish was second in 2018.

Elenz at Indianapolis: Dave Elenz, Crew Chief of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, has only called the shots for the Indianapolis oval for the NASCAR Xfinity series. Elenz has a reputable stat sheet, with a top-6 finish for all five race starts. Elenz visited victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017 with the now NASCAR Cup Series driver, William Byron.

Partner Spotlight: This week the No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB entry will have Pye-Barker Fire & Safety dawning his Toyota Camry XSE for this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Going for G.O.L.D.: Partners Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will honor store #7640 this weekend as a part of the company’s “Go for G.O.L.D.” (Grand Opening Look Daily) program. The Dollar Tree and Family Dollar primaries will highlight these stores on the deck lid of all three LEGACY M.C. entries throughout the race season. Store #7640 is in Indianapolis, IN.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE:

“Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has been a long-term partner of mine so I’m excited to give them their first NASCAR Cup Series race as a primary sponsor this weekend and for it to come at a place like Indianapolis is really neat. Indy has a lot of history in motorsports and I’m happy that the Cup Series will be back on the oval this weekend. The entire LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team has been putting in a lot of work, week-in and week-out to get better and we’re hopeful that we can have a strong showing as we head into the couple off-weeks.”

Ben Beshore, Crew chief of the No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE:

“Indy [oval] is one of the most historic tracks, it has a lot more history to it and the Brickyard was one of the crown jewel events for the NASCAR Cup Series; I am really looking forward to it, I think it’s a cool event and hopefully it puts on a good show.”

“I was fortunate to [kiss the bricks] in 2019, I also got to do it as an engineer in 2015 and 2016 — that was so cool, being in victory lane there and all the tradition and history for how old that place is.”

Erik Jones, Driver of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“I think everybody is excited about getting the NextGen on the Indy oval. As soon as we started running this car, we realized it was pretty good on the bigger tracks and the short tracks and road courses weren’t always good of a show. The push was there to go back to the oval, for that reason, and just for the prestige of what the oval means to not just NASCAR, but the sport of racing in general. Indy’s not far from home for me, 4 hours away, so that race has a significant meaning to me and being able to compete in it but also have a shot to hopefully win it, so excited about that. At Indy, there are a lot of different challenges, really, but I think the biggest thing is track position – its always really challenging, pit road is really challenging, it’s really small, really narrow for our race cars, there’s always chaos and so many cars stay on the lead lap at Indy, as well. It’s fun, it’s a fast track. It will be a totally different experience than the last time I’ve been there, which was four years ago on the oval in the old car, so it will be a learning process getting out there and making some practice laps on Friday and hopefully get it dialed in for qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday”.

Dave Elenz, Crew chief of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE:

“It should be exciting to go to Indy with the NextGen car. It’s a new track that everybody knows. You have an idea of what it is but you don’t necessarily know how this car is going to behave there. It should be similar to what we had at Pocono – we had a good run there so hopefully we can carry a lot of that information over. Erik’s been very successful there, I’ve been fortunate in the Xfinity series there, so hopefully we can put all three of those things together and have a good day.”

Jimmie Johnson, Driver of the No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE:

“Indianapolis is a special place both for my time in the NASCAR Cup Series and for my time in INDYCAR. The place is sacred, and I can’t help but smile when I look back on all the experiences I have had over my entire career at this track. With no one racing this car on this configuration, it’s going to level up the playing field slightly. I’m excited to get back behind the wheel and see what we can do this weekend. I’m also thankful to Carvana for allowing my girls to design this very special paint scheme, it’s going to be awesome to see it in real life and on the track.”

Jason Burdett, Crew chief of the No. 84 Carvana Toyota Camry XSE:

“I was never a real big fan of the road course so it’s fun to go back to the oval and run. No one has run this car there before but we are three years into this car, so the field has a better handle on what they need to get the speed out of it. It’s going to be a completely different scenario than anywhere we go, as you can no longer compare Pocono to Indy because Indy is so much smoother and you can do so much more with the car. It will be fun to see how it all goes. The 50-minute practice will be great for Jimmie to get back into the groove.”

ABOUT PETTY 75th: The 2024 season marks a significant milestone in the history of the Petty family as they have helped define stock car racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office, and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their LEGACY lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians, and team members they touched. Throughout 2024, LEGACY M.C. will celebrate the Petty family and share countless memories with friends and fans at race tracks across the country.

This Week in Petty History: On July 18, 1958, The King, Richard Petty began his NASCAR career, coming just 16 days following his 21st birthday in Toronto. On July 21, 1963, Petty earned his 23rd career victory with it coming at Bridgehampton Raceway in New York. This was Petty’s first road-course win.

The King’s Hat: This weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be in the fan midway area. Be sure to check out IMS social media channels for motor information and details.

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

﻿SUNDAY, JULY 21st @ 2:30 PM ET

ABOUT DOLLAR TREE, INC.: Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers. For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as CLUB Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.