Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 17, 2024) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 team head to The Brickyard for the final race before the two-week Olympic Break.

Following a 34th place finish at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gilliland returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after participating in the Goodyear tire test in June. This will be Gilliland’s third NASCAR Cup Series race at the iconic track, but first race on the oval. Gilliland captured his career-best finish on the Indianapolis Road Course, a fourth-place in 2022.

gener8tor will debut a new scheme for the return on the Brickyard 400, showcasing a black and gold livery for the 400-mile event.

On track action for the Cup Series will begin Friday July 19 with practice at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports App and qualifying on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. The Brickyard 400 will be at 2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday July 21, and televised on NBC. Fans can also listen to the action on SiriusXM Channel 90.

No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“I’m excited for this weekend. It’s nice to see NASCAR bring back this iconic race. For me, the tire test was the first time I had been on the oval. For a lot of the younger guys however, they have never been on it, so Ryan (Bergenty) and I have an advantage from the data we gathered at the test.

“We’re all looking forward to the break. It will be a nice change of pace from the typical race schedule and a good break during the hardest part of the season. Hopefully we can head into the break with a good result from Indy.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We’re so close to the two-week break, but there is still a lot of work to do. Todd (Gilliland) and I had left the tire test with some pretty good info, and I think it will help us a lot on Sunday.

“We’re bringing an awesome paint scheme this weekend, and I think fans are going to love it. Hopefully we can get it into Victory Lane and go into the break with a win and a ticket to the playoffs.”

