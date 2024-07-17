Burton, No. 21 Draiver Team Headed Back To The Brickyard

NASCAR’s elite Cup Series returns to the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend, with the race being contested on the legendary 2.5-mile oval after running the speedway’s road course the past three years.

Harrison Burton will be making his first start on the famed Brickyard track, but it’s a familiar venue for his Draiver-sponsored, Wood Brothers team.

The Woods have raced Cup cars at the Brickyard 26 times, with four top-10 finishes – in the first two Brickyard 400s and in two of the last three, with Paul Menard driving the Woods’ Ford in the latter.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins has raced there as a crew chief six times, with four finishes of 12th or better. He said he’s really excited to be back on the 2.5-mile track known around the world for more than a century.

“To me one of the coolest things that we get to do is race at historical venues, and going back to race on the oval in Indianapolis is as awesome as it gets,” he said. “There’s nowhere that compares when it comes to motorsports history on our schedule, and it’s a privilege for us to get to race there.”

Bullins said he and the team have prepared an eye-catching Mustang Dark Horse, and he’s anxious to get it on track and tune it for the 400-mile run.

“We have an awesome paint scheme again with our Draiver Ford, and we look forward to a 50-minute practice to try to get our handling dialed in for Sunday’s race.”

That practice session is set to start at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, with qualifying getting underway at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Live coverage of practice will be available on the NBC Sports App, while USA Network will broadcast qualifying.

Sunday’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to start just after 2:30 p.m., with Stage breaks planned for Laps 50 and 100.

NBC will carry the TV coverage.

ABOUT DRAIVER

Draiver is a market-leading on-demand vehicle delivery company offering elevated delivery solutions and experiences. Through best-in-class AI logistics software and a vetted, insured driver marketplace, the company moves cars faster, and more efficiently, to improve bottom lines for global fleet and rental companies, OEMs, large automotive groups, and single location businesses.

The company’s expertise has enabled rapid expansion to three continents, where the platform moves over 6,000 cars a day through an elite network of 20,000 drivers. The company’s full suite of services is available throughout North and South America, and their software solves logistics needs for large automotive companies in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Peru and the GCC.

Draiver’s mission is to redefine the standard of excellence in vehicle delivery and offer unmatched opportunities for the gig economy in a people-first environment. Follow Draiver on Twitter, LinkedIn and www.draiver.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.