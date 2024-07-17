William Ashley is the official trophy provider of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

Defending Toronto race winner Christian Lundgaard will reveal this year’s Waterford Crystal trophies tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET at the William Ashley store on 131 Bloor St. West

TORONTO (July 17, 2024) – William Ashley is back as an official partner and the trophy provider of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this Sunday at Exhibition Place, headlining the 36th edition of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto weekend, set for July 19-21.

The 2024 versions of the William Ashley Waterford Crystal trophies will be revealed tomorrow (July 18) at 10:30 a.m. ET inside William Ashley’s downtown Toronto flagship store located at 131 Bloor St. West with help from NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Christian Lundgaard. Lundgaard, driver of the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, claimed his first career INDYCAR win with his victory last year on the streets of Toronto.

The celebrated retailer for tableware, home décor and kitchenware has provided the spectacular William Ashley Waterford Crystal trophies to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto winner at every race since 2011. These custom-made masterpieces are crafted by Waterford and hand blown at their factory in Waterford, Ireland. The first-place trophy takes an artisan 48 hours to make and is etched by hand with a remarkable rendering of the Toronto skyline.

“We are proud to continue this decade-plus tradition of awarding these iconic William Ashley Waterford Crystal trophies at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. “The dedication and craftsmanship required to make these beautiful pieces reflects the same skill and precision INDYCAR drivers possess as they compete to win on Toronto’s downtown streets. We look forward to unveiling the 2024 William Ashley trophies tomorrow!”

Media members are invited to attend the event at the William Ashley store at 131 Boor St. West. The trophy will be revealed, and then both Jeff Atkinson, Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto president, and Christian Lundgaard will be available for interviews.

Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Present Free Fan Friday returns for the 13th time at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto this year offering complimentary general admission on Friday, July 19, with a voluntary contribution to Make-A-Wish® Canada. These fundraising activities have been an integral part of Toronto’s marquee racing event for more than a decade with over $1 million raised toward granting wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

General Admission tickets for the weekend are still available with 2-Day Weekend General Admission tickets priced at $80. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $65 for Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free (general admission) with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value.

About Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto:

Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Free Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. To date, over $1 million has been raised for Make-A-Wish® Canada. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events, the first race held in 1986 was known as the Molson Indy, later became the Honda Indy Toronto and is now titled Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto. It has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens and more. Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 8-10, 2024), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the 2025 Civic Hybrid (July 5-7, 2024) and BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland (Aug. 23-25, 2024).

For more information, visit hondaindy.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page @IndyToronto or follow the event on X (formerly Twitter) @HondaIndy and Instagram @HondaIndy using #indyTO.