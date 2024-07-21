Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Seattle Post-Qualifying Report – 07.20.24

TORRENCE CLAIMS NO. 1 QUALIFIER FOR NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Justin Ashley wins #2Fast2Tasty challenge in strong day for Team Toyota

KENT, Wash. (July 20, 2024) – In his quest to defend his Northwest Nationals title, Steve Torrence claimed the No. 1 qualifying spot for tomorrow’s eliminations at Pacific Raceways just outside of Seattle. The three-time Top Fuel world champion posted a blistering 3.688 elapsed time under the lights on Friday, earning his second No. 1 qualifier of the season and the 39th of his career. Torrence goes for career win number 55 tomorrow.

Justin Ashley followed Torrence by qualifying in the No. 2 seed for tomorrow’s eliminations, missing out on the top spot by just 0.006 seconds. Doug Kalitta was the other Toyota Top Fuel Dragster in the top-five seeds, claiming the No. 4 spot. Ashley also defeated Kalitta in the Top Fuel Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge Saturday evening, his third challenge win of the season.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps is in excellent position to capture his first victory of the 2024 season, earning the No. 2 qualifying position for tomorrow. Capps goes into Sunday just three round wins away from 900 in his historic career. J.R Todd is close behind Capps in the No. 4 spot and Alexis DeJoria enters tomorrow in 7th.

Tomorrow’s eliminations at Pacific Raceways begin at 10:30 a.m. PST with live TV coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST on FOX.

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st R. Smith Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd S. Langdon Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th B. Torrence Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th J. Hart Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 11th D. Kalitta Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 13th J. Ashley

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Austin Prock Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Funny Car 1st* Bye Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd G. Densham J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 4th B. Hull Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 7th B. Alexander

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

Will you be able to sustain the momentum you have from qualifying?

“That’s a good start for these CAPCO boys, but what we’re really looking for is a good finish. We’ve gone a whole calendar year without a winners’ circle celebration and, man, that’s too long!”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, SCAG Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

What’s the feeling in winning the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge?

“Well quite a bit (of pride). Let’s be honest, tomorrow is a completely different day. I actually expect the conditions to be the same as they were now, today, but I hear it’s going to be a bit cooler and there’s going to be some cloud cover, so it’ll be a totally different day. Nonetheless, we have a lot of pride. We wanted to win this race for everybody at SCAG Power Equipment, Philips, Toyota and all of the wonderful partners we have. This team works incredibly hard. They’ve been grinding. We’ve been constantly trying to find ways to improve, and honestly, you have to in this Top Fuel field as it’s so deep and so talented, top to bottom. Really appreciate Mission Foods for putting this whole deal on. We’ll definitely take the win, definitely take the championship points. Mike Green (crew chief), Tommy DeLago (co-crew chief), all of the guys. Great job.”

