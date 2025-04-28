Miscellaneous

How Coates Law Office Can Make Your Life Better After a Rollover Accident

One of the most horrifying types of accidents a person can be involved in is a rollover accident.

These violent crashes tend to cause serious personal harm, psychological trauma, and huge medical bills. In the aftermath, victims face not only physical hardships but also complex legal difficulties.

But having the right legal team can make all the difference. The experienced attorneys at Coates Law Office are renowned for assisting rollover accident victims to get back to their pre-accident lives.

Below are ways the Coates Law Office can make your life better.

A Trusted Name in Personal Injury Law

Founded by Bradford H. Coates, Coates Law Office has become a pillar of personal injury law. With plenty of experience, the firm has successfully represented thousands of clients, recovering millions in compensation.

Bradford H. Coates is known for his aggressive legal strategies and deep compassion for his clients.

Bradford H. Coates is a member of 

  • New Hampshire Association for Justice
  • Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys
  • Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum
  • Top 40 Under 40 by The National Trial Lawyers

These honors reflect Bradford H. Coates’ commitment to legal excellence and ethical practice.

Office In New Hampshire

Situated in Nashua, Coates Law Office is conveniently available to represent all of its clients locally. Virtual appointments and home calls are available for those with serious injuries and unable to travel after a rollover accident.

With experience focusing on personal injury and catastrophic accident cases, especially rollover accidents, the attorneys at Coates Law Office have many years of experience and a results-driven philosophy.

Their commitment to personalized legal support ensures that each client receives clear communication, strong advocacy, and a strategy tailored to their specific needs.

Personalized Service Every Step of the Way

At Coates Law Office, you get legal advice and a committed team that cares. From your initial consultation to your last verdict or settlement, you will have direct access to your attorney. 

The firm values communication, openness, and maintaining strong client connections. It never treats you as just a case but as an individual and a priority.

Helping You Rebuild After a Rollover Accident

Rollover accidents often result in catastrophic injuries, such as traumatic brain injuries, broken bones, spinal cord damage, or internal organ trauma. Victims may face months or even years of recovery, and many cannot return to work.

Coates Law Office understands this burden and handles every legal aspect so clients can focus on healing.

They will investigate the cause of the crash, whether it was due to a reckless driver, a defective vehicle, or a dangerous road condition.

Then, they will aggressively pursue the compensation you deserve, including

  • Medical expenses
  • Lost wages
  • Pain and suffering
  • Future rehabilitation costs

In addition, several parties can be liable in most rollover accidents, including:

  • The manufacturer of the car 
  • Tire makers
  • Government-funded road maintenance agencies

Coates Law Office possesses the resources and expertise to conduct a thorough investigation, identify all points of liability, and ensure that no liable parties are left untouched.

The wide-ranging approach maximizes compensation and accommodates all aspects of your recovery needs. The legal professionals at this firm will even take the case to court if out-of-court settlement negotiations fail.

Final Thoughts

After a rollover accident, your world may feel like it’s been turned upside down—but with the right legal partner, you can start putting the pieces back together.

Coates Law Office brings experience, dedication, and heart to every case. From high-profile wins to community support, their track record speaks for itself.

Trust Bradford H. Coates and his team to fight for your future and improve your life after a rollover accident. 

