NHRA AT SEATTLE: Team Chevy Race Recap | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

PACIFIC RACEWAYS

KENT, WASHINGTON

TEAM CHEVY RACE REPORT | NOTES & STATS

JULY 21, 2024

AUSTIN PROCK AND JOHN FORCE RACING CONTINUE THEIR WINNING WAYS BY CAPTURING CHEVROLET’S 165TH FUNNY CAR VICTORY AT THE NHRA NORTHWEST NATIONALS

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, raced to his fourth win in his seventh final round of the 2024 season and his first year in the category, as well as capturing his eighth career victory between Top Fuel and Funny Car.

Prock’s NHRA Northwest Nationals victory is Chevrolet’s 165th in Funny Car and 85th in the Camaro SS body.

Prock had a perfect weekend by capturing not only the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge but also the No. 1 qualifying position and the NHRA Northwest Nationals Wally trophy.

Prock leaves Seattle continuing his strong NHRA Championship Standings points lead, now at 1,044 total points and 216 over Bob Tasca, III in second, who has 828 points.

Brittany Force, driver of the Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, was eliminated by Tony Schumacher in Round 1 with her run of 4.271 seconds E.T. to Schumacher’s 3.986 seconds E.T. at 326.00 mph.

Dallas Glenn and Jeg Coughlin, Jr. faced off in the Pro Stock finals, with Coughlin, Jr. coming out the victor with his run of 6.536 seconds E.T. at 209.95 mph to Glenn’s 6.541 seconds E.T. at 209.07 mph.

Coughlin, Jr.’s win in Pro Stock was Chevrolet’s 393rd in the category as well as the 274th in the Camaro SS.

Capturing both his fifth Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge victory as well as his eighth No. 1 qualifier in 11 races, Prock powered to the top with his run on Friday night qualifying that held through Saturday’s Q3 and Q4.

Completing qualifying in her return at Pacific Raceways this weekend the Flav-R-Pac Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, B. Force qualified No. 3 after her lap of 3.701 seconds E.T. at 333.08 mph.

Setting pace Friday night in the first true night qualifying session at Pacific Raceways, Prock powered to the provisional No. 1 position with his run of 3.838 seconds E.T. at 328.62 mph.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“It’s amazing, man. There’s nothing better than racing for family and racing for John Force. We just didn’t win today, we doubled up with John Force again here in Seattle (winning the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge and NHRA Northwest Nationals). He told me before I got in here, he said hold the fort down for me and we did just that. Just an amazing day. Another big day for this Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS. This year has been unreal, man. I can’t even put into words all of the success we’ve had. It’s just been a blur, and I’ve just been hanging on. I wasn’t leaving (the starting line) that great all weekend, but I sure was consistent. I was 67, 67, 69, 69, so all staged shallow.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE FLAV-R-PAC CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“I know it’s really unfortunate. We had a really good qualifying weekend. We’ve had a really good weekend so far. We qualified third and made four solid passes down the racetrack. We had a great ladder all day long but went out in the first round. I left good alongside Schumacher. We were out ahead, I couldn’t see him next to me, and the car just quit, pan pressure automatically shut our car off. We had no power. I was just coasting to the finish line, and Schumacher was able to get around us. It’s really unfortunate.

This was a special weekend. There was a lot on the line. My dad’s at home watching. He’s not here. Frank Tiegs and Flav-R-Pac were on the car this weekend. We wanted to do well for them. I’ll hang out with the rest of the family, the rest of the day, and the fans, and cheer Austin Prock on.

I’m really glad just to be back after, you know, after a month out of the seat, and be back with my team. It feels so good to be back with them and just get back in the swing of things.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series next heads to Sonoma Raceway for the DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals July 26-28. Eliminations air Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Coverage of qualifying and the race stream live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.