Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Sonoma Post-Qualifying Report – 07.27.24

KALITTA BREAKS SONOMA TRACK RECORD EN ROUTE TO TOP FUEL NO. 1 QUALIFIER

Shawn Langdon wins Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for Team Toyota

SONOMA, Calif. (July 27, 2024) – As cool, ideal racing conditions set upon Sonoma Raceway Friday night, Doug Kalitta, posted a track record 3.649 elapsed time to capture the No. 1 qualifying spot for Sunday’s eliminations. The historic run under the lights gave Kalitta his fifth No. 1 qualifier of the 2024 season and the 58th of his legendary career. The defending Top Fuel world champion seeks his fourth win of the season tomorrow, the 56th of his career, while also hoping to extend his points lead as the Countdown to the Championship nears.

Shawn Langdon was the next highest Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, claiming the No. 4 seed for tomorrow. Langdon also defeated Kalitta in the Top Fuel Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge in the final round of qualifying, his first challenge win of the season and Toyota’s seventh in 2024.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps led the GR Supra Funny Car contingent, earning the No. 3 seed for tomorrow’s eliminations. Capps enters tomorrow’s eliminations just three rounds away from 900 in his career. J.R. Todd is the sixth seed for tomorrow and Alexis DeJoria is eighth.

Tomorrow’s eliminations at Sonoma Raceway begin at 10:30 a.m. PST with live TV coverage beginning at 4 p.m. EST on FOX.

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Sonoma Raceway

Race 12 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 1st R. August Jr. Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th T. Stewart Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5th T. Schumacher Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th J. Salinas Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th S. Reed Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 13th C. Millican

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Bob Tasca III Ford Motorcraft Funny Car 1st* B. Hull Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 3rd C. Pedregon J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 6th J. Rupert Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8th P. Lee

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

DOUG KALITTA, Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 1st

What was the feeling of that track-record run?

“That was really cool. I got my first win here in Sonoma and I have a lot of cool history here. Alan Johnson (crew chief) puts a lot of thought into his tune-up, and he had a plan. He’s one bad dude. I could tell it was on a run and honestly, I was happy to be the first car out. I knew it would get cooler as the night went on and you never know what conditions might do. I thought it might have rattled a bit but not much. The car was hooked up and I managed to keep it in the middle, as straight as possible. This is one of the nicest tracks on the tour, and I love the layout with the road course. I’d love to get another win this weekend.”

Talk us through your team’s mindset today after yesterday’s performance.

“Yeah, on that last run, pushed it a little harder than we should’ve, but just trying to get a feel for what tomorrow’s going to bring. Yeah, so Shawn (Langdon) ended up with the Mission Foods (challenge win). So, we at least kept it in the family there, so that’s good. But no, the conditions were really good. Today, my 3.64, cars were really close to that. We obviously held on and it’s going to be some tough racing tomorrow, some close racing tomorrow. I don’t think it’s supposed to be much warmer than it was today, so it should be some great racing.”

SHAWN LANGDON, Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 4th

You’re the eighth different #2Fast2Tasty challenge winner this season. How does it describe the competition?

“Yeah, it just shows how tough this class is. I mean, you have top-quality drivers, top-quality crew chiefs, top-quality teams and it’s awesome for the sport. It’s great to be a part of it, really, but it’s awesome to be a part of team Kalitta. Connie (Kalitta, team owner) has done such a great job over the years organizing this team, and right now, I feel we have two really good cars. Little anticlimactic on that final round. But looking at the numbers, I can see where Brian (Husen, crew chief) was trying to push it. He was trying to get up a little on the qualifying spot. But all-in-all, first one (#2Fast2Tasty challenge win) of the year. Obviously, we’ll take that. A couple playoff points too. Great job to Brian, the guys, everybody at Kalitta Air, Toyota, Revchem. It’s good to get that win.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 3rd

How were these two days of qualifying and what’s your outlook for tomorrow?

“Yeah, obviously after the accident in Seattle last week, we really had no time with back-to-back weekends to here in Sonoma. Still proud of our NAPA team. We pulled out our, what is considered our backup GR Supra, but this is a 2022 world championship car that also won quite a few races in 2023. It was like putting an old shoe on, it really was. It was just comfortable, and it just went down the track every single run. Ran over 330 (mph) and again in that last qualifying session. Feel good, but a little apprehensive, right? You don’t want to get cocky. But just a great job by everyone involved. This is a tough swing – Seattle, then Sonoma. And then, have to get back to Indianapolis and the shop, and we have a lot of work to do. Just can’t thank everybody (enough) for helping us get our Toyota GR Supra back together with the short amount of time. And for my guys who put together a really great race car. Feel confident about Sunday but can’t be too cocky. So, hoping I’m talking to everyone about 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 49,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 34 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 28 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved and diverse communities near the company’s U.S. operating sites.