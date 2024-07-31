ARCA Menards Series at Elko Speedway: Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy Pre-race Notes

ARCA Menards Series

The Race: Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy

The Place: Elko Speedway

The Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

The Time: 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT

TV: Live, FS1 / FloRacing; 9 pm ET / 8 pm CT

Distance: 250 Laps / 93.75 Miles

The Shore Lunch 250 Presented by Dutch Boy will serve as the 12th race of the 20 scheduled for the ARCA Menards Series in 2024. It will be the tenth time the ARCA Menards Series has raced at the 0.375-mile oval.

Andres Perez (No. 2 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet) extended his lead in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings to 48 points, now over his Rev Racing teammate Lavar Scott (No. 6 Max Siegel Inc. Chevrolet), following his second-place finish in last Saturday night’s race at Salem Speedway. Perez has four career second-place finishes, including in each of the two most recent series races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and at Salem. He finished fifth last year at Elko. Scott will be making his first start at Elko on Saturday.

Eden Prairie native William Sawalich (No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota) will look to improve upon his second-place finish at Elko Speedway in 2023. Sawalich has four ARCA Menards Series victories in 2024, including last weekend at Salem. Sawalich’s other victories have come at Phoenix Raceway in April, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Berlin Raceway in June. He has won eight of his 20 career ARCA Menards Series starts.

Greg Van Alst (No. 35 Zaki Ali Personal Injury Attorney / CB Fabricating Ford) dropped to third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings following an uncharacteristic 17th-place finish at Salem. Van Alst will make his 50th career ARCA Menards Series start on Saturday. The 2023 winner at Daytona International Speedway has scored five top-five finishes and 24 top-ten finishes, including an eighth-place finish in his only career start at Elko Speedway in 2022.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Yahoo! Toyota) will return to the ARCA Menards Series for the first time since she finished sixth in her series debut at Phoenix Raceway. Robusto has made several appearances in the ARCA Menards Series East and West since then, including runner-up finishes in the East race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the West race at Irwindale Speedway on July 4. She led 58 laps in the July 6 race at Irwindale and was 29 laps away from scoring her first career series victory when a cut tire sent her to the turn one wall and to the sidelines.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion Sean Hingorani (No. 20 Fidelity Capital Toyota) will make his third ARCA Menards Series start of 2024. Hingorani, who is currently second in the West standings to Tyler Reif by just five points, finished fifth at Phoenix Raceway and matched his career-best finish, third, at Berlin Raceway in his only other starts this season.

Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Elko Speedway include Brennan Poole (2012), Frank Kimmel (2013), Grant Enfinger (2014), Austin Theriault (2017), Gus Dean (2018), Chandler Smith (2019), Corey Heim (2021), Sammy Smith (2022), and Jesse Love (2023).

No driver has scored their first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Elko Speedway.

The ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Elko Speedway was set in 2014 by Justin Haley at 14.282 seconds/94.525 miles per hour.

The ARCA Menards Series track race record at Elko Speedway was set in 2012 by Brennan Poole at 74.090 miles per hour.

There will be two five-minute breaks for teams to perform service at or near lap 75 and lap 175. Teams can change tires and add fuel during the same stop, but not simultaneously. Teams can have a maximum of six tires in the pit stall.

Should the race need to be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green-white-checkered” finish. If the caution is displayed after the white flag is displayed, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

