Max Opalski and Team MOR Pushing For Podiums in Mustang Challenge at Road America

Opalski Drove His Mustang From The Rear of the Field to Fifth At Watkins Glen, Looking for More as He Returns to Site of First Career IMSA Podium

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin (August 1, 2024) – The third weekend in IMSA Ford Racing Mustang Challenge has Max Opalski feeling optimistic about taking a leap forward following a pair of races on the lead pace and a successful test at Road America. This weekend, the 18-year-old owner/driver of Max Opalski Racing has his eyes focused on a podium finish.

Opalski and the No. 2 MOR/Opal Enterprises Ford Mustang Dark Horse R will get two chances at a podium finish during the weekend doubleheader on the four-mile Road America circuit. The 26-car field races a 45-minute timed race at 8:50 a.m. Central Time on Saturday, August 3 and a second race at 10:30 a.m. CT Sunday morning. Both races can be seen live on IMSA.tv worldwide, or on Peacock for subscribers.

Like the rest of the championship field, the family-operated Max Opalski Racing Team has been coming to terms with the new Mustang Dark Horse R after taking possession of the car just two weeks before the season opener at Mid-Ohio. The progress came quickly at Watkins Glen on the second weekend, where Opalski qualified with the third-quickest time. An unintentional error found in post-qualifying inspection meant that Opalski had to begin the races at the rear of the field.

He proved his ability in Sunday’s fly through the field, finishing fifth and adding some additional momentum entering Road America. It’s a track he knows well, as he finished on the podium in the wildly competitive Mazda MX-5 Cup on the same IMSA weekend a year ago in which he also led several laps in the pack racing.

That was his first of two podium finishes on his way to a fourth-place finish in the season-long point standings.

“Road America is a great track,” Opalski said. “It’s super fun. I’ve had decent success here in the recent past. That’s why I’m so excited. It’s not too repetitive and it has a great flow to it.

“Last year’s podium definitely gives me some confidence. MX-5 Cup is tough and I know how to get it done here. We didn’t get the win last year but we were really close. It gives me confidence going into a weekend like this. Last year we got our first ever podium in MX-5 Cup and then coming here and looking to do the same thing, our first podium in Mustang Challenge and maybe a win. I know it’s doable, and the team knows it’s doable.”

His focus remains on the full Mustang Challenge calendar this season, with additional duties as the principal of this team. That, along with a single-car program as opposed to multiple cars, has added a level of difficulty to this season that Opalski has juggled well.

“It started out tough, but it’s only gotten better,” he said. “It’s getting more efficient. We’re getting better and better every race. It’s still tough being a one-car team compared to everyone else. There’s only been one team so far who has won, so if we can get a win that would really make a statement on how far we’ve come.”

Max Opalski Racing’s shot at that statement begins Thursday afternoon with the first official practice session. A Friday morning practice followed by a Friday afternoon qualifying sets the grid for the weekend’s pair of races, rounds five and six on the schedule. Saturday morning’s 8:50 a.m. CT race and Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. CT race can be seen live on IMSA.TV for free, or to subscribers on Peacock.

About Max Opalski Racing: Founded in 2024 by 18-year-old racer Max Opalski, Max Opalski Racing has put its maiden-season effort into the IMSA Mustang Challenge championship featuring the brand-new Ford Racing Mustang Dark Horse R race car. Based in Mooresville, North Carolina, Max Opalski Racing is dedicated to championship-winning racing efforts within their customer racing program, which includes driver coaching at races and testing in their program. Away from the Mustang Challenge program, Max Opalski Racing utilizes the skills and abilities of Opalski for coaching, both in real life and through sim racing. More information on Max Opalski Racing can be found at MaxOpalski.com, on Facebook and on Instagram.