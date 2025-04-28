ROUSH YATES ENGINES CELEBRATES HISTORIC 200TH NASCAR CUP SERIES POINTS WIN

MOORESVILLE, NC – April 28, 2025 – Roush Yates Engines, in partnership with Ford Performance, has reached a historic milestone by securing its 200th NASCAR Cup Series point win. This achievement is a testament to the longstanding collaboration between Jack Roush, Robert Yates, and Doug Yates whose shared vision and engineering excellence have propelled Ford Performance teams to victory for over two decades.

The 200th win was secured at the Jack Links 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric taking the checkered flag. The triumph represents years of relentless dedication, performance, cutting-edge engineering, and continued leadership and resources from Ford Performance and Ford Motor Company.

“This is a historic moment for Roush Yates Engines,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Reaching 200 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team, our partners at Ford Performance, and the incredible drivers and teams we power. It’s also an opportunity to honor the incredible legacy of two NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builders and team owners, Jack Roush and Robert Yates —two pioneers and visionaries who joined forces to create something truly special in motorsports.”

“We’ve been fortunate to celebrate a number of milestone achievements in NASCAR the last few years. The one constant to all of those has been Roush Yates Engines,” said Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance. “I’m sure when Robert and Jack started the company more than 20 years ago, they envisioned great things. Doug has continued to deliver on that through his leadership and unmatched desire to be the best. Today, we are seeing the result of that represented by 200 wins.”

In 2004, Jack Roush and Robert Yates, in collaboration with Ford Motor Company, partnered to become the exclusive Ford engine builder for NASCAR. Under the leadership of President and CEO Doug Yates, these two legendary engine builders established Roush Yates Engines in Mooresville, North Carolina. Since its inception, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping the competitive landscape of NASCAR, delivering high-performance engines that have powered countless victories.

Roush Yates Engines made an immediate impact at the start of the 2004 season, locking down the front row of the 2004 Daytona 500. The company powered Greg Biffle (Roush Racing) to the pole position and Elliott Sadler (Robert Yates Racing) to P2.

This organization secured its first NASCAR Cup Series points win on February 22, 2004, when Matt Kenseth claimed the victory at Rockingham Speedway. In its inaugural year, combining legendary power and performance from Jack Roush and Robert Yates, the company powered Kurt Busch to win the 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Over the years, Roush Yates Engines has powered numerous wins, including Ford’s 1,000th NASCAR win in 2013 with Greg Biffle at Michigan International Speedway, as well as the company’s 100th Cup Series points win in 2016 with Joey Logano at Michigan.

Roush Yates Engines and Team Penske celebrated its first NASCAR Cup Series Championship together in 2018 with Joey Logano in Homestead-Miami.

Roush Yates Engines and Team Penske embraced the NASCAR Next Gen Car beginning in 2022, securing numerous wins and three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Championships. This remarkable achievement marked Ford’s first three-peat in its rich 75-year history in NASCAR.

In 2023, Ryan Blaney won the Championship, but did not win the race in Phoenix.

Roush Yates Engines remains committed to delivering power, performance, and reliability, ensuring that Ford Performance teams continue to lead the charge in NASCAR competition. As the 2025 season progresses, the company looks forward to adding even more victories to its storied legacy.

Top 5 teams:

RFK Racing (77)

Team Penske (75)

Haas Factory Team (34)

Wood Brothers Racing (4)

Front Row Motorsports (4)

Top 5 drivers:

Joey Logano (34)

Brad Keselowski (27)

Kevin Harvick (25)

Carl Edwards (23)

Greg Biffle (18)

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.