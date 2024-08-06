AO Racing’s Spike the Dragon Flies to First IMSA WeatherTech Podium

ST CHARLES, Ill., (August 6, 2024) – Last weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, AO Racing put in a strong performance in the most recent round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Racing in front of their home crowd at Road America, AO Racing earned a first-ever podium finish for the No. 99 Oreca LMP2 prototype of Spike the Dragon with drivers PJ Hyett and Paul-Loup Chatin. The No. 77 Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr, driven by Laurin Heinrich and Julien Andlauer, also put up a strong performance, earning a hard-fought fourth-place finish.

“What a home race,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “For Spike to get his first podium at home is absolutely fantastic. We moved Roxy up from 10th to fourth, which given the challenges of the weekend, it feels like a podium. We were a little unlucky with the way the last yellows of the race went, but it was still a great result. All the crew did an amazing job, and we’re looking forward to finishing off the remainder of the season strong.”

Spike’s admirable home performance began with PJ Hyett’s fourth consecutive pole position in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Hyett and the purple and orange dragon have secured four of the five available pole positions this year, a remarkable feat in Hyett’s first year of LMP2 racing. He and Chatin celebrated their first WeatherTech podium of the season with their third-place finish, with team family and friends in attendance.

Roxy returned for her first event of the 2024 season, subbing in for her brother Rexy, who is enjoying his summer vacation at an undisclosed location. Drivers Laurin Heinrich and Julien Andlauer had a strong run in their first outing together as co-drivers, defending AO’s championship points lead. With the fourth-place result, the team holds a 76-point lead with three races remaining.

The team next heads to VIRginia International Raceway, August 23-25.

About AO Racing

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.