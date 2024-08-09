RACE OF CHAMPIONS MODIFIED SERIES TO CONTINUE THE TRADITION OF THE ROD SPALDING CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT CHEMUNG, AUGUST 10, 2024

Helmet Pass for the Canfield Family, in Honor of Evan Canfield to Take Place After Qualifying Races –

Chemung, NY – (August 8, 2024) – The Race of Champions Modified Series will once again continue the tradition of running the Rod Spalding Classic again this Saturday, August 10 at the Chemung (NY) Speedrome.

Recently, the Canfield family, who are loyal supporters of the Race of Champions lost their son, Evan. Evan Canfield was just 30-years old. He is survived by his Father, Duane and his Mother, Stephanie, his brother and the entire Canfield family along with the his “racing” family that stretches throughout racing. The loss was devastating to the regions short track racing community as Canfield spearheaded social media and photography efforts for many Series and Teams, “spreading the word” for who was racing where, supporting the local tracks and sharing pertinent information, through his own “EC Media Brand”.

To help the Canfield’s in their time of need, the driver’s of the Race of Champions Series will make their way through grandstands following the qualifying races and do a “helmet pass” through the crowd. All proceeds collected will go directly to the Canfield family during their time of need.

The High as a Hawk Race of Champions Late Model Series will join the card at Chemung. This season the Late Models have impressed fans with an expanded car count with 14 cars showing up for each of the first two events on their five race calendar.

The Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will also be in action as the “RoC-In” Summer Tour continues bringing exciting events to tracks throughout the region.

All Race of Champions “Family of Series” events will be streamed on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America. For more information in regard to the Racing America streaming platform visit; offer.racingamerica.com/race-of-champions/. Subscribing provides fans who “tuned in” to every Race of Champions Modified Series event in 2023 well over a $100 discount to purchase and subscribe for the entire year featuring all Race of Champions Series races, plus access to 200+ live short track races from tracks across North America as well as expanded media coverage including NASCAR and more than 10 years of short track racing archives. (www.racingamerica.tv)

What: Rod Spalding Classic – Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Late Model Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series

When: Saturday, August 10, 2024 – Racing at 6:30 pm

Where: Chemung Speedrome

Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

