EDDIE TAFOYA JR HEADS TO SANTA MARIA FOR SATURDAY’S USAC/CRA RACE

(Chino, CA, August 7, 2024) After three weeks away from the racetrack and a brief trip south of the border for some rest and relaxation, Eddie Tafoya Jr. will put the Nomex back on for Saturday’s Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at the Santa Maria Speedway. It will be his first race back at the Central Coast track since a second-place finish in the Ultimate Sprint Car Series, presented by Inland Rigging, on June 15th.

After 10 of the 23 races on the 2024 USAC/CRA schedule, Tafoya, who calls Chino Hills, California home, has fought and clawed his way up to eighth in the championship standings. Over the last six series races, the 27-year-old has finished ninth or better every time. His best result came when he placed fourth at Kevin Harvick’s Kern County Raceway on the 8th of June.

Dating back to 2021, Tafoya has made two appearances with USAC/CRA at the 60-year-old Santa Maria track. The first came on July 3rd, 2021, when he finished sixth. Two years ago, at the last CRA race on the 1/3 of a mile banked clay oval until this season, he came home eighth in the 30-lap main event.

In addition to contesting the USAC/CRA Series, Tafoya, the 2018 Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Champion and the 2019 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year, is also a regular in the USCS. It was with the USCS That he recorded his best finish of the year. That was a second place on June 15th on the same Santa Maria oval that he will be racing on this Saturday night. Tafoya is currently sixth in USCS points.

After Saturday’s race at Santa Maria, Tafoya returns to Perris Auto Speedway for round #12 of the USAC/CRA Series on August 17th.

To see Tafoya and the remainder of the USAC/CRA stars in action on Saturday, spectator gates at the revamped speed plant will open at 4:00 PM; qualifying will begin at 5:00, and the first race will be at 7:00.Adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors, military, and students get a $2.00 discount. Kids 6-12 are $10.00, and children 5 and under are free. The track is located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo. The track website is https://santamariaspeedway.net/.

Friendly Tafoya is always happy to meet the fans in the pits after every race. He will sign autographs, pose for photos, and sell his beautiful 2024 team shirts. For fans who cannot attend the races, the team shirts are available at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, Inland Rigging, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Gasper Transportation, CMI Precision Machining, Owen’s Insurance Services, Keen Concrete, DRC Chassis, and Rider Racing Engines for supporting its racing program.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. 2024 USAC National Results

January 11 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl Midget Nationals 22nd A Main

January 14 Tulsa Expo Raceway Chili Bowl Midget Nationals 7th D Main

February 24 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 21st A Main

March 9 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprints 13th A Main

March 10 Imperial Valley Raceway Imperial Valley 360/410 Sprints 17th A Main

March 16 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 16th A Main

March 23 Cocopah Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 12th A Main

April 6 Mohave Valley Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 6th A Main

April 20 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 22nd A Main

April 27th Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 9th A Main

May 11th Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USCS Sprint Cars Rained Out

May 18 Bakersfield Speedway USCS Sprint Cars 20th A Main

May 25 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cas Series 8th A Main

June 1 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 23rd A Main

June 5 Lawrenceburg Speedway 410 Sprint Cars 8th A Main

June 6 Lincoln Park Speedway 410 Sprint Cars 12th A Main

June 7 Bloomington Speedway 410 Sprint Cars 6th B Main

June 8 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 4th A Main

June 15 Santa Maria Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 2nd A Main

June 22 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 8th A Main

July 13 Perris Auto Speedway USAC/CRA Sprint Cars 7th A Main

July 27 Ventura Raceway USCS Sprint Cars 21st A Main