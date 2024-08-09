Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Richmond (Va.) Raceway | Clean Harbors 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2024 Owner Points Position: 28th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Settled In: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST, which will continue with Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Massey arrived at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 47 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the 16th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season and the regular season finale, BRUNT Workwear returns to serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-lap race on Saturday night.

BRUNT is a brand here to redefine everyday work gear for blue-collar workers and everyday guys that have never had the convenience, pricing, or quality available to them from traditional brands.

Founded by Eric Girouard, BRUNT aims to support the American workers through their work day by delivering the tools you wear to get the job done.

Longtime Massey supporter Anderson Power Systems will also be an associate partner for the series’ lone trip to the Commonwealth.

Anderson Power Services specializes in supplying, installing, repairing, and replacing residential and commercial generators all throughout Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

Mason Massey Truck Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway will mark Massey’s second Truck Series start at the vastly popular 0.875-mile oval.

Massey made his inaugural Truck Series start at Richmond, finishing 34th after starting 33rd for Young’s Motorsports in the 2023 edition of the Worldwide Express 250.

The Truck Series regular-season finale event will be part of a doubleheader under the Saturday night lights with the NASCAR Cup Series. It will mark Massey’s seventh career short-track race in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

Massey also made four prior NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond. His track-best result occurred twice, most recently during the 2022 ToyotaCare 250, where he steered to a 17th-place finish after starting 25th for DGM Racing.

Richmond Raceway marks the fifth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Richmond Raceway, Massey has 29 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 11th-place finish twice, most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 29th in the Long John Silver’s 200 for Young’s Motorsports.

Massey also finished 11th at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the 2023 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.7.

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the 15th race of the 2024 Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

After qualifying his No. 02 BRUNT Workwear | Anderson Power Services Chevrolet Silverado on speed in the 27th position, the early work on the track to climb through the field was stalled when Massey was involved in a Lap 43 caution, which sent the team to the garage and out of the race with a frustrating 36th-place result.

In 2024, Massey has delivered two top-15, five top-20s, seven top-21 finishes and eight top-22 efforts, highlighted by a career-best outing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, where he steered the team’s flagship truck to an 11th-place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 12th, 13th and 14th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best 15th place with former Young’s Motorsports Truck Series winner Tate Fogleman at the wheel in the ToyotaCare 250 on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 26.9 and an average finish of 28.5 in 11 Richmond Raceway starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 495 starts from 65 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “After a couple of weeks off, I’m excited to get back to the track. Richmond has always been one of my favorite places to go. Since my first race there back in 2020, it has been a place that just came to me naturally.

“I raced at Richmond last year with Young’s Motorsports, and we had a fast truck, but we didn’t have the luck we needed. Hopefully, we can put it all together this weekend with Brunt Workwear on board.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Jerry Bohlman

Primary Partner(s): Bowl4Life Foundation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: N/A

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 38th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome: For the final NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race of the regular season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Motorsports veteran Jerry Bohlman to the organization set to compete in the team’s third entry in Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

This weekend’s race is just the eighth time the organization has fielded more than one entry this season.

About Jerry: A native of East Milton, Florida, Bohlman mainly competes in Late Models in his native state of Florida, especially at Five (Fla.) Flags Speedway in Pensacola, where his father Gary competed in the 1970s.

While Gary stopped racing regularly as Jerry grew up, the two and Jerry’s brother Gary Jr. have competed together in vintage cars.

Off the track, Bohlman oversees Bohlman Marine Construction, a boatlift and dock installation and repair business. EcoPile is a partner of the company that provides non-polluting pilings, which provide stability for docks and houses.

All-Aboard!: For the 16th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season and the regular season finale, Bowl4Life Foundation will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-lap race on Saturday night.

Bowl4Life is a 503(c) non-profit founded in 2013 by our founder, Chuck Gardner. The goal of the Bowl4Life Scholarship Foundation is to grow the sport of bowling and assist people of all ages in improving their skill level and knowledge of the game.

In addition, through July 31, 2024, the Foundation has awarded over $622,000 in scholarships to youth bowlers. Bowl4Life relies on sponsors, merchandise sales from its website and fundraising activities.

Through consistent and innovative fundraising efforts, our hope is to expand the #growbowling concept into an industry-leading revival. We hope you will join us in our efforts to support the Bowl4Life Scholarship Foundation.

Jerry Bohlman Truck Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway will mark Bohlman’s inaugural Truck Series start at the vastly popular 0.875-mile oval.

The Truck Series regular-season finale event will be part of a doubleheader under the Saturday night lights with the NASCAR Cup Series.

Richmond Raceway marks the fifth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Jerry Bohlman Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Richmond Raceway, Bohlman is hopeful to make his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series after failing to qualify for two races in 2023 at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track and Richmond (Va.) Raceway, respectively, for the defunct G2G Racing.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 12th, 13th and 14th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best 15th place with former Truck Series winner Tate Fogleman at the wheel in the ToyotaCare 250 on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 26.9 and an average finish of 28.5 in 11 Richmond Raceway starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 495 starts from 65 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jerry Bohlman, follow him on Instagram (@bohlman_marine).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Jerry Bohlman Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “I am very appreciative of this opportunity to make my NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut this weekend at Richmond Raceway with Young’s Motorsports.

“It’s a great chance to give some exposure to our partner Bowl4Life, while gaining priceless experience on the track.”

No. 46 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Thad Moffitt

Primary Partner(s): SafetyKleen

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 30th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 33rd

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Part of the Family: Just past the half point of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports continues to welcome Thad Moffitt to the organization set to compete in one of three entries in Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway for Young’s Motorsports.

As previously noted, Young’s Motorsports has obtained the ownership rights of Faction46 Racing and will field the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado throughout the remainder of the season with Moffitt at the helm.

This weekend’s race is just the eighth time the organization has fielded more than one entry this season.

About Thad: Moffitt, 23, just finished his first entire season in the Trans Am Series TA2 class. Racing for TeamSLR, he finished seventh in the championship standings and second in the rookie standings. He had six top-10 finishes.

Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty, returned to the NASCAR ranks this season after having success in the ARCA Menard Series, finishing fourth in the series championship standings in 2021.

Entering the season, Moffitt has four starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with a best finish of 18th at the Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

In 2024, Moffitt has participated in 14 Truck Series races thus far, matching a career-best 18th place finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May.

All-Aboard!: For the 16th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season and the regular season finale, Safety-Kleen returns with Moffitt to serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 46 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-lap race on Saturday night.

Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies.

These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services.

Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers.

Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India.

To learn more about Clean Harbors, visit cleanharbors.com or its career site careers.cleanharbors.com.

Connect with Clean Harbors on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Richmond Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 250 at Richmond Raceway will mark Moffitt’s inaugural Truck Series start at the vastly popular 0.875-mile oval.

The Truck Series regular-season finale event will be part of a doubleheader under the Saturday night lights with the NASCAR Cup Series.

Richmond Raceway marks the fifth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Thad Moffitt Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Richmond Raceway, Moffitt has 18 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit. He has earned a career-best 18th-place finish twice, most recently at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway after starting 32nd in the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 for Faction46.

Since 2022, he has carried an average finish of 28.3.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Richmond Raceway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 12th, 13th and 14th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Richmond Raceway.

The organization posted a team-best 15th place with former Truck Series winner Tate Fogleman at the wheel in the ToyotaCare 250 on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Since 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 26.9 and an average finish of 28.5 in 11 Richmond Raceway starts.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 495 starts from 65 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.0 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Thad Moffitt, please visit thadmoffitt.com like him on Facebook, (Thad Moffitt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@thadmoffitt46) and X |Twitter (@thadmoffitt).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Thad Moffitt Pre-Race Quote:

On Richmond Raceway: “After a few weeks off I’m ready to get back to it with my Young’s Motorsports team at Richmond. It has always been a track I look forward to racing, and with this being my first time there, I’m excited for the challenge.

“I’m confident this few weeks off has helped us gel as a team and prepare for the upcoming stretch of races.”