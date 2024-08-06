Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150

Richmond Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 6, 2024) – Layne Riggs is back in action this weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway after NASCAR’s Olympic break and his fifth-place finish at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

This will be Riggs’ second visit to the 0.750-mile asphalt track, competing there in 2022. Riggs enters the weekend in a must-win situation to make the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Playoffs in the iconic yellow, Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150.

It will be a one-day show for Riggs and the No. 38, kicking off the weekend with practice and qualifying at 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 10th. The Clean Harbors 250 is scheduled for Saturday evening at 7:30 pm ET and will be televised live of FS1. Fans can also listen in on the action from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM channel 90.

No. 38 Love’s RV Stop Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“We’re going into this weekend with the same mindset we have had all year; show up and try to win. If we win and make the playoffs, great, but we aren’t going to hang our heads if we don’t. We have had a good season and speed, just a lot of bad luck. This is my learning year and the team’s learning year. There is still a lot of racing left in the season where we can learn, compete for wins, and prepare for 2025.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“I’m excited for this weekend. Layne (Riggs) has shown a lot of speed on short tracks this year and Richmond is just that, a short track. We have lot of good momentum from IRP, we just need to keep our same mindset and execute on all fronts. I think we can do that this weekend.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.