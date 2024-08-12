CHEVROLET NCS: Dillon Takes Win and Playoff Berth at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR CUP SERIES

RICHMOND RACEWAY

COOK OUT 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE REPORT

AUGUST 11, 2024

Dillon Takes Win and Playoff Berth at Richmond Raceway

In a dramatic overtime finish, Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1 team prevailed to claim the victory and a playoff berth in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The victory – his first on a short-track in NASCAR’s top division – marks Dillon’s fifth career victory in 396 career NASCAR Cup Series starts.

Dillon delivered Chevrolet its series-leading 11th victory in 23 NASCAR Cup Series victories this season. The 34-year-old Welcome, North Carolina, native is the six driver from the third different Chevrolet organization to make a trip to victory lane in NASCAR’s top division this season.

Dillon is the 18th different driver to take Chevrolet to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway – extending the manufacturer’s series-leading win record to 41 all-time victories at the .75-mile Virginia short-track.

Six drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations claimed top-10 results in the 400-lap event, with Richard Childress Racing’s Dillon leading Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain in fourth and Daniel Suarez in 10th; Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson in seventh and Chase Elliott in ninth; and Spire Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar in eighth.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10:

POS. DRIVER

1st Austin Dillon

5th Ross Chastain

7th Kyle Larson

8th Carson Hocevar

9th Chase Elliott

10th Daniel Suarez

WITH 23 NASCAR CUP SERIES RACES COMPLETE:

Wins: 11

Poles: 7

Top-Five Finishes: 41

Top-10 Finishes: 88

Stage Wins: 13

UP NEXT: The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season continues at Michigan International Speedway with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on the USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear Camaro ZL1

Finished: 5th

WHAT DID YOU SEE WHEN THE CURTAINS OPENED IN FRONT OF YOU?

“It’s so refreshing just to run in an average position all night with a ‘1’ in front of it. To finish with a single-digit result is so refreshing right now to have that for our No. 1 Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear Chevy. We had a lot more pace and a lot more running position from where we have been. The car is still tight; it’s still loose. It’s not like we magically fixed anything, but we just had a lot more pace to do what we want to do and what we’ve been missing for a few months. The whole night, to drive to 11th in Stage One; run around there and be able to execute there late is great. We were going to run seventh with a set of red tires left, and it was killing me in the car that we were going to leave those in the pits, but we were able to put them on there at that green-white-checkered.”

“Congrats to Austin (Dillon), RCR and Chevrolet. That is big for our group and will make tomorrow’s meeting better that a Chevy won. I am happy for that, and everything else will work itself out. It’s simple math – if we just keep stacking together finishes and just pace like this, we will be just fine.”

YOUR THOUGHTS ON HOW THE RACE ENDED?

“I saw a bunch of craziness up there, but I am just happy for Austin. I know the work he puts in. For GM and Chevy and for what our Tech Center in Concord (NC) does, it’s really important to be winning races. To go win one like that, I am just happy I wasn’t in it and I wish I was up a few spots more to take advantage of it.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1

Finished: 1st

YOU ARE GETTING PELTED WITH MILKSHAKES HERE IN VICTORY LANE, HOW DOES THAT FEEL?

“That is a first, but it feels good when you get a win. After the season we had, the good Lord above just blessed us today. We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevy, and I hated to see that caution come out. I knew it was going to be wild and coming to the last corner, I just had to go for it. It was our opportunity; you don’t get many of those and that is what our partners, my family and RCR wants us to do, is to go and try to get a win. So, I just had to send it.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Finished: 30th

“Tough night at Richmond. Congrats to Austin [Dillon] and RCR on the win; it’s huge for alliance. We definitely need to regroup, but hopefully what we saw here tonight with the No. 3 car is going to help us in the future short tracks.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Delaware Life Camaro ZL1

Finished: 8th

HOCEVAR ON HIS TOP-10 FINISH AT RICHMOND RACEWAY:

“The No. 77 Delaware Life Camaro ZL1 was pretty good. We didn’t qualify great, but we were able to get to the top-15 and then top-10 there on the long run. From where we were in the spring and where we have been on short tracks, this is huge for us. To run top-10 is pretty big and just to have a really good turnaround from almost high 20s to a single digit finish here is really big for the Delaware Life/Spire Chevrolet team.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Choice Privileges Camaro ZL1

Finished: 10th

HOW WAS YOUR RACE TONIGHT?

“That was a fun race! These option tires, if NASCAR and the fans didn’t like it, I don’t know what they would like because they were amazing. The strategy played a huge role in what everyone was doing; what we were doing and everyone’s different agenda. It was fun. I enjoyed it and the No. 99 Choice Privileges Chevy was fast. The guys did an amazing job with the strategy. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out at the end, but we gave it a shot and we ended up with a 10th place finish.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO BE THAT MUCH FASTER THAN EVERYONE FOR THE LEAD?

“It was fun. It was like Mario Kart with a star.”

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.