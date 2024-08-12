RCR NCS Race Recap: Richmond Raceway

Austin Dillon Clinches Spot in the NASCAR Playoffs with Dominating Performance in the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 1st

Start: 6th

Points: 26th

“We had a really strong Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet and it feels good to put the No. 3 Chevrolet back in Victory Lane. It’s been two years. This is the first car I’ve had with a shot to win. Crew Chief Justin Alexander made great strategy calls throughout the race, and we were leading by more than three seconds before the last caution flag came out. I felt like with two laps to go, we were the fastest car. We wrecked the guy to win. I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it. We just never gave up. After the season we have had, the good Lord above just blessed us today. I just had to go for it. It was our opportunity. You don’t get many of those and that is what our partners, my family and RCR wants us to do, is to go and try to get a win. So, I just had to send it.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Claims Solid 12th-Place Finish in No. 8 Cheddar’s Patriotic Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 12th

Start: 12th

Points: 18th

“All in all, we had a respectable night in our Cheddar’s Patriotic Camaro at Richmond Raceway. The way the race played out there at the end we were able to unlap ourselves and pick up a few positions when the race went into overtime. Crew chief Randall Burnett and everyone on the Cheddar’s team did a good job with the strategy tonight and making the car better. It was a handful early on, but by the end of the race we were much better. Congrats to my teammate Austin Dillon on the victory. He was really good all weekend and took advantage of being in position to win tonight.” -Kyle Busch