HEYDUDE Races into New Licensing Collaboration with NASCAR Team Properties

Collection available Aug. 13, featuring NASCAR, Daytona International Speedway, and select drivers

Daytona Beach, Fla. (Aug. 13, 2024) – HEYDUDE, a brand known for stylish and comfortable footwear, is coming together with the No. 1 motorsport in America for the first time to launch the new HEYDUDE x NASCAR collection, available for purchase as of today at https://www.heydude.com/collections/nascar-collection, Rack Room Shoes and select retailers.

The collection features five different designs of HEYDUDE’s classic Wally silhouette selling for $74.99 each, including three that are inspired by beloved drivers Chase Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Kyle Larson.

Wally NASCAR: Racetrack ready, the black design features NASCAR written on the silhouette and NASCAR color details throughout the design.

Wally NASCAR Daytona 500: Inspired by the iconic international speedway, the beige shoe features Daytona branding and NASCAR color details throughout the design.

Wally Chase Elliott®: The blue No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts livery best associated with NASCAR’s 2020 Cup Series champion comes to life with plenty of additional detail from the car to the shoe.

Wally Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Combining multiple fan favorites, this bright green shoe is inspired by the iconic Sun Drop scheme the NASCAR Hall of Famer continues to roll out with JR Motorsports.

Wally Kyle Larson: This shoe brings to life the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion’s red, white and blue HendrickCars.com design synonymous with the No. 5 Chevrolet.

“HEYDUDE is an ideal partner to add to NASCAR’s licensing portfolio, and one that will absolutely resonate with NASCAR fans” said Megan Malayter, NASCAR vice president of licensing and consumer products. “The brand’s ability to delivery easy-on, easy-off comfort with designs that allow our fans to stylishly express themselves and their passions is a perfect fit at or away from the racetrack.”

“HEYDUDE is thrilled to come together with one of the most prestigious racing organizations in the world, NASCAR, to celebrate the exhilarating world of motorsports through this unique collection,” said Paul Nugent, Chief Marketing Officer at HEYDUDE. “We know that HEYDUDE and NASCAR fans alike will enjoy this collection that combines iconic NASCAR designs and personalized styles inspired by some of the sport’s top drivers.”

With just three regular season races remaining, Elliott, Larson and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series roll into Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, Aug. 18 (USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company’s brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and Snapchat.

About NASCAR Team Properties

NASCAR Team Properties is a NASCAR industry managed organization created to promote efficiency and operational structure for the sport’s licensed merchandise business. NTP comprises NASCAR, NASCAR-owned tracks and participating teams in NASCAR’s national race series, and is operated under a Board of Directors representing those organizations.

About Hendrick Motorsports:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is leading team NASCAR Cup Series wins history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (310) and laps led (more than 80,000). It has registered at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com.

About JR Motorsports:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.